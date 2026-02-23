Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

PS Vikas
2d

About 100 million years ago, this little alga swallowed a bacterium... and never let it go. That bacterium evolved into the world's first "nitroplast"—a true organelle that fixes nitrogen like mitochondria power our cells or chloroplasts capture sunlight. This is only the fourth time in Earth's entire history such a merger has happened.

The last one gave us plants. What could this one give us?

Read here to know :

https://moderated8d2614d334ec4e16bfcc061.substack.com/p/evolutions-rarest-plot-twist-the

Walter Crompton
2d

Josh writes so well that I am always amused, and almost always convinced that what he says is the latest word on the subject matter.

Irrespective of what nature could have done, feature evolution churning through varied replenishment and death is where we are now. Accumulation of technology that transcends individual and regional death (at least, short of near-total obliteration) now approaches an end run around both evolution and death. Forbidden archaeology would say this is not the first time around on Earth, and that plus late revelations say that other species from other worlds have broken free of the constraints of planetary fate. May we all live long enough to see our evolution blossom across the universe, and not find that the blossom is carnivorous.

