Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
May 23

To see soul return to the scientific system of enquiry is the task of future ages and it is a critical task. We had to explore the realms of mechanics and materialist reductionism before we could return to where we began and know it for the first time.

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Ty Nichols's avatar
Ty Nichols
3d

Josh, what strikes me most about the Strømme affair is not the model she proposes, which you rightly hold loosely, but what the demand for retraction reveals: the question of consciousness has been policed at the border of physics for a century, even while the founders of the field kept smuggling it back across. You have gathered the witnesses well. At some point a parade of founders saying the same thing stops being anecdote and becomes testimony.

The William James thread is the one I would pull further, because the bridge model, the brain as receiver rather than generator, has a much older pedigree than Harvard in the 1890s. The Hebrew tradition describes the constitution of the human in exactly those terms. In Genesis, every other creature is spoken into being, but the human receives breath, nishmat chayim, conferred directly, and the anthropology that follows is neither materialist nor non-dual. Consciousness is fundamental, but it is given, the way a breath is given, which means the body is a vessel and not a factory, and the instruments were never going to find the breath by dissecting the nostrils.

That is also where I would mark one respectful difference with the non-dual frame Strømme inherits from Banks and Goswami. Schrödinger's "only one mind" and the Hebrew tradition agree that mind does not multiply the way matter does, but the tradition distinguishes the breath from the Breather. We are not the one Consciousness. We are addressed by it, and the difference matters, because being addressed is what makes covenant possible, and covenant is the one thing a field cannot offer.

Either way, you are right about the weight of the moment. When Christof Koch handed David Chalmers that case of wine in 2023, the laboratory conceded in its own currency what these founders had been saying in theirs. The hard problem is not waiting for a better instrument. It is telling us which direction to look.

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