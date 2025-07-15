This is an account of how my view of human nature and of politics has changed in recent years. I used to think that evil was rooted in selfishness. But now I see multiple examples of evil writ large, death and destruction with no one to benefit.

What I used to think

For the first 50 years of my life, I understood good and evil. Evil is excessive selfishness; good is caring about others.

People are naturally good, when they’re not gripped by fear. Once they feel secure themselves, their thoughts and energies expand to want to help others.

This is Maslow’s famous hierarchy of needs. They go from feeling safe in the moment to feeling secure about one’s future to broader and broader levels of empathy, ultimately a “need” to help, to create, to add something to the glory of a living cosmos.

For my mentor, David Sloan Wilson, morality had a basis in evolutionary biology. His academic work for forty years culminated in an understanding of the relationship between Darwinian selection for selfishness and Darwinian selection for altruism. “Group selection” explains how evolution works on group fitness as well as individual fitness. Wilson’s theory of “multi-level selection” predicts when an individual is most likely to make sacrifices for the benefit of the community.

I find it interesting that this is not a “higher function” confined to social animals (primates, elephants, whales) who engage consciously with one another. The biosphere is sewn through with stories of cooperation, altruism, and sacrifice for the benefit of others. One of the most compelling examples is a story of the behavior of amoebas under stress.

Late in his career, Wilson applied evolutionary thinking to politics and religion. His thesis is that religions and governments in common elevate self-sacrifice for the sake of the tribe or the race or the nation. Much of human history can be explained by the fact that the most successful ideologies make for the most cohesive communities, and cohesive communities have an inherent advantage in competing with (or conquering) communities that may be more individualistic. This explains why murder is universally condemned as “evil” but killing on the battlefield is heroically “good”.

My parents were liberal Democrats in the spirit of FDR and JFK. In the system of values with which I grew up, Republicans represented the “virtue of selfishness”. In strict accordance with the intentions of the American Founding Fathers, the only legitimate purpose of government is to protect individual freedoms.

“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed”

— from the Declaration of Independence

Following the tradition of my family, I was a progressive Democrat. I believed that once technology (our communal heritage!) enabled a level of prosperity in which everyone could survive comfortably, it was the responsibility of the government to make sure that this potential was realized. It is a legitimate function of government — a humane undertaking, indeed, a moral imperative — to see that wealth distribution does not become so lopsided that some people are deprived of basic needs while others accumulate more wealth than they can use in a lifetime. I believe in high-quality free public education at all levels, social safety nets, Medicare for all, universal basic income.

I believe that coercing people to work with the spectre of poverty is not just unnecessary but deprives the commonwealth of the contributions that can result when each person is free to pursue her highest calling, without worry about whether that activity can support a family. I don’t think that, granted unconditional freedom, people would sit in front of the TV all day and compulsively stuff themselves with potato chips. I imagine a world where people pursue their passion in art and music and theatre and poetry, where people plant gardens and write novels and organize non-profits and rescue birds and protect natural habitats and (last but not least) write articles from the perspective of a skeptical, independent scientist.

In the political paradigm of my first 50 years, people were likely to behave well when they were not in the grip of fear. The world is abundant, and if we can relax and trust, our needs will be met. But those who have been traumatized early in life — I think of my own parents, raised in the Great Depression, as well as people who were far more traumatized by extreme poverty or war — fear became engrained in their personality, and they develop a pathological need to accumulate. “Evil” people aren’t evil. They’re just afraid.

Good is for everyone; evil is for the self. This sounds simple, but there is plenty of room for subtlety. Who is our community? Do we care more about close family? About people whom we know? About people who are culturally “like us”? Internationalism. Is war ever justified?

Why stop there? Should we care for animals as well? I became vegetarian at age 23, because I didn’t want to eat animals. This has continued to feel right to me ever since. Veganism? Perhaps we shouldn’t be enslaving cows, stealing milk from their calves so we can have dairy. Factory farms feel like a violation of nature. Perhaps the gross insensitivity to the feelings of four-legged friends is a gateway drug, leading us ultimately to the kind of numbness to suffering and “us-them” thinking that creates war at its extreme. If you’ve ever swatted a mosquito, you’re on a slippery slope.

Beyond Good and Evil

In my foundational world-view, all evil could be explained by excessive selfishness, usually motivated by fear, probably rooted in traumatic experiences of deprivation that have yet to be healed. But in the last five years, I have been awakened to a kind of evil that I don’t understand, beyond greed and the trance of numbness and ideological war and the excesses of capitalism. COVID was the wake-up call, the data point that didn’t fit. And there have been many others since then.

Shutting down society, keeping people isolated until they accepted a vaccine, suppressing the most effective treatments — using fraud when necessary to hide the best treatments — this strategy created enormous profits for a few pharmaceutical giants — north of $100 billion for an industry that is already more profitable than defense contracting and wielding enormous power over government and the media. What puzzled me was that so many other powerful industries went along with it. Airlines were bleeding cash. Hotels were empty. Oil company stocks plummeted. Housing construction was at a standstill. Don’t these industries have any political clout? Music and theater were casualties, but they never did have any influence. But churches, too, were emptied out. Didn’t the church pack a wallop in Washington? It seems to me that damage to the economy was so far out of proportion to the pharmaceutical profits that I wonder if damage to the economy was actually part of the intent, a feature and not a bug in the program.

After the in-your-face example of the COVID response, my eyes were open to other events for which there appear to be victims galore, but no obvious beneficiary.

The War on Terror, like the COVID response, seems to be enormously costly without commensurate benefits for anyone Weaponized weather Chemtrails Response to the Ohio train derailment Collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore Harbor Attacks on the food supply, including the “culling” of chickens and cattle “Wildfires” Pallets of bricks provided to the George Floyd riots Open borders

1. I’m starting from a conviction based on physical evidence that 9/11 was an inside job and not the work of a handful of Islamic fundamentalists with box cutters. Victims included the 3,000 people who died that day, millions of Iraqis who were killed or wounded or displaced, all of us who endure daily inconveniences and indignities in the name of “security”, and millions more victims of the US wars in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Iran, Somalia, and Yemen. Beneficiaries included Haliburton, military contractors, oil companies, and whoever ended up with the billions of dollars’ worth of gold that went missing from the WTC basement. Despite the millions of words that have been written about 9/11, essential questions of who and how remain unanswered.

2- Cloud seeding is a century old. By 1968, weather modification was sufficiently advanced for Project Popeye to have flooded the Viet Cong supply lines in the mountains of Vietnam. At the time, weather warfare was touted as an opportunity for world domination by the American military. But about 1980, the history was erased and our government went into full denial that we ever had a weather modification, or even that it was technically possible. Clearly, there are many beneficial possibilities for weather modification technology, from providing reliable rain for the farm belt to diverting hurricanes from populated areas. But what we have seen in recent years is only “deniable” warfare. Hurricane Katrina (2005) was suspicious in retrospect, especially after reports that levees were dynamited to enhance the devastation. Hurricanes that destroyed Acapulco (2024) and that fanned the flames of Lahaina (Maui, 2023) seemed to come out of nowhere and head like a beeline for targeted cities. 108 degrees in Seattle (2021) was too far outside historic norms to be natural. Hurricane Helene (NC, 2024) followed an unnatural path inland, and gained power as it passed over mountains — defying the physics of hurricanes. During the 2023 fires in Quebec, a freak weather pattern blew the smoke “backwards” along the populated Northeast Corridor and as far inland as Chicago. In retrospect, the decades-long drought in California seems as though it could have been engineered. Questions: Who is doing this, and what do they have to gain?

3- For anyone who remembers what a blue sky looked like in 1980, it is obvious that there is something new in the trails that some planes leave as they cross the stratosphere. Is it just a fuel additive? Fly ash? A vast experimental project to reflect more sunlight back into space before it can warm the earth? If this “experiment” involves hundreds of thousands of flights daily, the cost must be at least in the tens of billions annually, and yet there is nothing but denial from mainstream news and government sources.

4- In February, 2023, a train derailed in East Palestine, OH and 5 tanker cars containing toxic vinyl chloride were overturned on the ground. One of the 5 was leaking. Then the Federal EPA came in and punctured all 5 tanks, set the contents ablaze, and spread toxic fumes over a thousand square miles of Ohio and Pennsylvania’s best farm country. Locals had to be evacuated. Soil became too toxic for growing anything. A crane could have picked up the tanker cars and put them back on the tracks, but instead, enormous permanent environmental damage was done by the US Environmental Protection Agency. Who arranged this? Who benefited and how? Link

5- In March, 2024, a heavy barge, navigating routinely through the deep channels of Baltimore Harbor, performed an acrobatic maneuver to avoid protective pilings (called “dolphins”) and strike the Key Bridge support in just the right way to bring down the entire bridge. Loss of life was minimal, but the economic damage was extraordinary. The second largest harbor on the East Coast became unusable for 15 months while the bridge was being removed from the riverbed. The truck route between the American NE and SE was detoured to slow, small roads 50 miles inland, and this ongoing inconvenience will persist for years.

News media and government agencies pretend it was an accident. It is pretty clear that someone hacked into the computer that controls the barge’s movement, someone with expertise in computer security and also in the specific navigation software and current conditions in Baltimore Harbor and also the architectural vulnerabilities of the bridge.

If it was an act of terrorism with political motivation, someone would have to claim credit and attach the sabotage to a motive, but no such terrorist came forward. My favorite speculation is that it was arranged by Russia in retaliation for Biden’s sabotage of the Nordstream Pipeline 18 months earlier. But the incident stands out as a mysterious act of sabotage, which topic is avoided in polite company, and so the perpetrator and his motive remain unknown.

6- Single-engine planes fall from the sky and happen to land on grain silos. Major fires and explosions destroy food distribution centers. Laws are passed that make life more difficult for already-struggling small farmers. And then there is culling of millions of chickens — a ridiculous gesture toward “eradicating” bird flu, which has been endemic in wild bird populations for at least hundreds of years and won’t jump to humans without the help of bioweapons laboratories. Who wants to raise the price of eggs and shrink our supply of healthy food? Qui bono?

7- In retrospect, it began in California. Yes, many areas were full of dry tinder after years of drought, but the fires were mysterious even so. Robert Brame has done most to collect evidence that fires in California and Hawaii were unnatural. In Paradise, houses were burned while trees were spared. Some trees seemed to boil from the inside out. Temperatures were hot enough to melt aluminum and auto glass. These extreme temperatures would not be expected in a wood fire. In LA last winter, houses burned from the inside out. Both in California and Hawaii, houses with blue roofs were spared while nearby houses with any other color roof were burned to the ground. Who knew to paint their roof blue?

Behavior of FEMA and government authorities was suspicious, especially in Lahaina. Roads were closed off and people barred from leaving during the deadly fire. Reporters were forbidden to see the Lahaina devastation afterward. Drones were banned. Walls were erected blocking view. People were not allowed to return to their homes months later.

In Quebec, June 2023, satellite videos show that fires started simultaneously at many sites, hundreds of miles apart.

All these fires were enormously destructive, destroying lives and communities and natural habitats. But who would do such things, and for what purpose?

8- In the midst of the COVID lockdowns, when people were not allowed to go to the beach or jog in the park for fear of spreading The Virus, large and violent mobs in Minneapolis, Portland, and elsewhere were not just tolerated but encouraged by the establishment. Police did nothing to protect their own HQ, let alone the shops that were being looted or the buildings that burned. Various versions of the George Floyd story are told, but it seemed to me not to stand out from the thousands of cases every day in which police unfairly target people of color. What was to be gained by permitting downtown neighborhoods to be ravaged by angry mobs? Was the reporting of the Floyd case designed to incite violence?

9- Like many liberals, I support amnesty for our guest workers and a path to citizenship. I would like to see legal immigration expanded, especially for refugees, and a streamlining of bureaucratic barriers to US visas. But the open border policies of the Biden era were hard to justify by any measure. People who appeared visa-less at the border were offered transportation, support, and social services not available to immigrants who played by the rules, or even to US citizens. It is difficult to make sense of this policy. But there is a precedent in Europe, where Islamic immigrants have been admitted far faster than they can be assimilated. Native populations in Brussels and Paris and Stockholm fear for their culture, sometimes for their personal safety. Does someone have a grand plan to dilute and undermine the great cultures of the world? The very thought seems preposterous, but it fits the data.

Summary

All these examples are more or less incomprehensible to me. I don’t know how to relate to the motives of people who do such things. I don’t know if there is any relationship among these various stories, but I am curious about destruction for its own sake. This is a kind of evil that does not fit my view of the human species.

Is it clandestine operatives from foreign governments, infiltrating and sabotaging the US empire that, in turn, has been so destructive to world peace in recent decades?

Is it ancient bloodlines hell-bent on bringing down world economies and cultures so they can dominate a world government?

Is it demons or devils, or just people who believe in and worship demons and devils?

Is it alien ETs who have something in mind for our planet that involves more of them and fewer of us?

All of these are wild ideas at the edge of my imagination. There are no ordinary explanations for what I see.