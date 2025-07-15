Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony Zappia's avatar
Anthony Zappia
Jul 16

Hi Josh,

A very thoughtful post. To share some of my thinking, many of the 9 things you highlighted, do have a ‘rationale’ (mercenary or diabolical as it may be). They are a re-shaping of the world order to suit the interests of a small minority of humanity. Essentially it’s the age-old dream to control the entire planet and its resources; neo-feudalism at its ultimate. This involves reducing our population, moving the population out of certain areas and into designated areas, forcing the population to use those resources (food, medicine) that they designate, and the destruction of all cultures. There’s probably a No.10 – transhumanism – with the objective being to get inside us, re-wire and re-make us into a race of biological robots. So it’s selfish to the extreme, as we are just ‘raw material’ for an elite, whose ideology is essentially materialistic.

Which brings me to my second point. Everything I’ve described is just one level of the problem. There is a spiritual under-pinning to what is going on. In this, I lean heavily on Rudolf Steiner, who over a hundred years ago wrote of the existence of dark occult brotherhoods that sat behind the global elite. And behind these, the influence and workings of dark, adversarial spiritual beings whose sole intention is to undermine human evolution. These beings espouse gross materialism and are antithetical to humanity developing its connection to the world of Spirit. Not easy reading but for people who are interested in this, the lectures of Steiner to read are “Fall of the Spirits of Darkness”, “Secret Brotherhoods and the Mystery of the Human Double” and “Incarnation of Ahriman, The Embodiment of Evil on Earth”. Steiner indicated that there would be humans walking around who might look human, but for all intents and purposes they were in fact demonic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Parker Bradley's avatar
Parker Bradley
Jul 15

"A New Face of Evil" ...not really new, been around forever. It's just that now it so much easier and cheaper to have wide-spread effects and to be a trouble-maker in general and get away with it.

"People are naturally good, when they’re not gripped by fear. Once they feel secure themselves, their thoughts and energies expand to want to help others."

Yeah, I used to believe that too. Or rather, many moons ago when I was a young man, I wanted it to be true, but knew it not to be so. It's easy to believe the fairy tale when one is brought up in certain circumstances, and feels good to do so, but in reality, I have not found most people to be naturally good -- rather some are, some aren't, and most are just neutral, subject to influence, that can swerve either way at the drop of a hat.

Then there's the problem of actual evil (like you start to get at in your article) and no, I'm not talking about just mean, rude, or crazy people, or your average criminal -- been there, done that, SIGH! dealt with those types of yahoos, next page. No, I'm talking ...people/things/whatever you want to call them with actual malevolence; it's another experience entirely. But once you have you will never forget it, and will never look at the world the same way again. These things destroy for the sake of destruction. Depending on one's predilections, it can give the impression that evil is an actual thing or force in and of itself, that people can be possessed by it. However, truly "evil" people are probably just another kind of human, most likely their brain is physiologically defective &/or their mental software is defective in some manner for which we do not yet know how or what to look for. But who knows, maybe the spiritualist are on to something with the idea of possession.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Josh Mitteldorf
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Josh Mitteldorf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture