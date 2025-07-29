Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

Alice Hesselrode's avatar
Alice Hesselrode
Jul 29

Very thoughtful post. Love the poem. Folks may find this interesting. Dean Radin speaking of random number generator and events that focus attention around the world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnvJfkI5NVc I personally find it important to spend time in meditation to begin my day and often set intention of how I want the day to go or get an answer to a question. Very recently I asked at the beginning of the day "Should I make a trip to San Jose de Pacifico.?" I live in Mexico about 4 hours by bus from San Jose de Pacifico, a place where magic mushrooms grow. Shortly after that request I ran into a friend who was wearing a shirt that had mushrooms on the front and the back with the words "stay weird." Clear quick answer. We can affect outcomes. It is not some woo woo thing. Evolution points toward this.

2 replies by Josh Mitteldorf and others
David 1260's avatar
David 1260
Jul 29

Thanks for writing on this topic. I've been thinking similar thoughts, although without the scientific sophistication.

Editorial note: I think you meant sown here: "Hoyle’s universe is sewn through with intelligence."

2 replies by Josh Mitteldorf and others
17 more comments...

