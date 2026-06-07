Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

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Roxanne's avatar
Roxanne
7d

You have a way of bridging my "nuh-uh" and my "holy crap!"

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
6d

Intriguing, Josh. "Nothing to see here; move along now..."

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