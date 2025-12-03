Some of the greatest health problems in America are traceable to our 80-year-old bioweapons research program. These include HIV, Lyme Disease, COVID-19, and the steady rise in cancer incidence. The US has by far the largest bioweapons program of any country in the world. We should all be screaming at our elected officials to END ALL BIOWEAPON RESEARCH.

The source for most of the information below is a recent video by Suzanne Humphreys. The part about Lyme Disease comes from a 2019 book by Kris Newby, called Bitten.

Cancer epidemic

The Nazis had extensive research projects into bioweapons. After the War, the American OSS, predecessor of CIA, wanted to keep their knowledge out of the hands of the Soviet Union. The US whitewashed the backgrounds of thousands of Nazi “scientists” and brought them to the US under a program called Operation Paperclip.

Hard as it is for sane people to believe, the bioweapons program became integrated with vaccine research. The rationale was that

On the one hand, bioweapons would be effective only if they could be deployed against the enemy without killing our own. So we need vaccines against bioweapons; and

Conversely there are diseases that might emerge in the future, and in order to prepare for these possibilities, we need to practice creating new diseases and developing vaccines for them. This is the rationale behind “gain-of-function” research.

After 1975, biowarfare was outlawed, and vaccine research provided a convenient cover under which bioweapons research might continue to be funded surreptitiously.

One of the early fruits of this conflation was a contaminated polio vaccine. The Salk vaccine was created by passaging human polio virus through cell cultures from monkey kidneys. The idea was that if you can evolve the virus to be well-adapted to attack monkey cells, it will be less well adapted to human cells, and therefore safe to administer to humans as a vaccine.

A problem that arose was that the monkey kidneys became infected with multiple “adventitious” viruses, and 1950s technology was not capable of separating them. Hence early polio viruses became contaminated with a Simian (monkey) Virus labeled SV40. SV40 is a potent carcinogen, and scientists at the time were duly alarmed. They worked both to eliminate SV40 from the polio vaccines and, at the same time, to keep the scandal quiet so that they would not suffer consequences of this public health disaster, and so that they would not scare people away from the polio vaccine.

Through research and through vaccines, millions of people have been exposed to SV40, and Dr Humphreys speculates that this is contributing to a cancer epidemic that has been developing slo-mo over the last 50 years. She recounts that a research project to investigate this possibility was organized by our CDC in the 1980s, but just as they were acquiring data that could prove the case one way or the other, the project was abruptly terminated.

AIDS

From 1958-63, our CIA was plotting to assassinate Fidel Castro, and one of our most brilliant plans was to create a virus that quickly and reliably caused incurable cancer. This project was conducted at a secret lab in New Orleans. Everything was going fine. A prodigal girl biologist named Mary Sherman was recruited out of high school to get the virus to grow, and a young CIA employee named Lee Harvey Oswald was sent to gain the trust of the Commies in Russia so that he could later deliver the virus to Cuba.

Unfortunately, the immature girl hadn’t yet learned the amorality of the bioweapons culture, and when she figured out what was going on, she told people who weren’t supposed to know.

They had to shut down the program. What a waste! Of course they had to silence everyone who had been involved in the process. Mary Sherman was fried alive in the 50 million volt particle accelerator that was being used to mutate the virus. You may already be familiar with the creative solution they came up with to silence young Mr Oswald. Hundreds of other people were quietly and creatively eliminated by the CIA in 1964-65.

But what to do with the monkeys? There were thousands of sick monkeys, and the CIA was loathe to face the animal rights activists if they just slaughtered them en masse. So they hit upon the idea of re-wilding them in Haiti and Congo. It seemed like a good idea at the time.

A few years later, Haiti and Congo were the places where the first cases of AIDS were reported.

Lyme Disease

Another plot against Cuba was to wreak havoc on their agricultural economy by spreading a debilitating disease among the workers. This was to be accomplished by weaponizing a tick-borne bacterium that has been endemic in the human population for thousands of years without causing much harm. The bacteria were retooled to cause inflammation, arthritis, and chronic pain at a biolab on Plum Island, in Long Island Sound.

The Lyme bacillus, Borrelia burgdorferi, was the result. It was named for its “discoverer”, Willy Burgdorfer, who confessed on his deathbed that he had done more than “discovering”.

Plum Island is 5 miles as the crow flies from Lyme, CT. Apparently the crow flew, and with a tiny, 8-legged passenger aboard. The first cases of Lyme Disease were reported there in 1986.

COVID-19

Most of us never heard of “gain of function” research until the original COVID origin story about dirty Chinese people who eat bats fell apart. The Wuhan wet market story was promoted by Dr Fauci with an academic article in Nature Medicine that became the most cited academic research in history. For those who actually read the article, it was long on rhetorical conclusions and short on substantiating data.

I am proud to say I was skeptical of this story at the time, based on the genetics of the virus’s spike protein. The idea that the virus leaked from a laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology became mainstream in 2021-22. Work in this laboratory was sponsored and closely supervised by Dr Fauci, which explains why he worked so hard to get the “proximal origins” article into Nature Medicine.

A more sinister possibility that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was developed in an American laboratory and deliberately introduced to China and Iran remains unspeakable in the mainstream press even today.

The COVID story illustrates the close relationship between vaccine research and bioweapons that has continued to blossom over the years. COVID and its deliberate mismanagement has cost tens of millions of lives and many trillions of dollars among the 99%, while facilitating the biggest transfer of wealth from the middle class to the billionaires in the history of economics.

Anthrax, Gulf War Syndrome, Ebola

These horrors affected thousands of people, but they are now footnotes in the trail of death, destruction, and chronic disease which is the legacy of the US bioweapons program so far. Here are some resources in which you can read about some of this.

Today, we have a real chance to outlaw bioweapons.

As I wrote above, bioweapons have been illegal by international treaty since 1975. The fly in the ointment is that the Biological Weapons Convention was never fleshed out with international inspections and enforcement. 2001 was the last time the international community was on the verge of creating these institutions, when Cheney and Rumsfeld came into the GW Bush administration, and they scotched the whole thing.

Now the Trump Administration (of all unexpected sources) seems ready to resume negotiations to put teeth in the bioweapons treaty.

Let’s do it!