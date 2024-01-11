Covert Wars & Breakaway Civilizations by Joseph P Farrell

Farrell tells the story of post-war American intelligence operations, confronting the USSR as a nuclear-armed enemy and simultaneously the Roswell incident, and other demonstrations that Somebody or Something is capable of penetrating our airspaces with technology that is way over our heads. The fear of the Soviets was transferred over toward a fear of the ETs, and a culture of paranoia was created, in which secrecy and crime were justified by the perceived need to respond to these powerful enemies.

While Farrell makes a plausible case for the attitudes that led to a breakaway civilization, he does not, in this Preface, address three questions that I find most interesting. (1) What technologies do we think they have? (2) Are they actually building cities and transportation and energy infrastructures based on this technology? (3) If so, where are they? Are they underground? Undersea? In Antarctica? On the moon?

Farrell goes deeply into the motives and the culture of the Military-Intelligence bureaucracies that might have led to a breakaway civilization, and he talks about the criminal infiltration of the world’s financial systems that was necessary to pay for the effort.

For detailed speculation about what they have and where they are hiding, we have less to go on. They are doing a good job of keeping secrets. There are some clues in Richard Dolan’s two short volumes, and other hints scattered on the Internet.