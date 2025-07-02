Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
Jul 2

"The Darwinian claim that evolution is driven by random mutations is false on mathematical grounds alone." -- Lynn Margulis

"The more we learn about evolution, the more obvious it becomes that Darwin’s theory is inadequate." -- Mae-wan Ho

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SmithFS's avatar
SmithFS
Jul 2

Yes, it's all about probabilities. And it has been calculated that it would take trillions of years for random mutation & natural selection to create the complex structures in multi-cellular organisms. So we are stuck with quantum evolution, or something even more fantastical, like intelligent design or that we live within a simulation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Josh Mitteldorf
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Josh Mitteldorf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture