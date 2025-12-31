We’ve seen or heard about enough anomalies to know that the world is stranger than we know how to think about, “queerer than we can suppose” in the words of J B S Haldane (1927!). Our government is starting to disclose the history of UFO sightings. We can’t make sense of what they have already revealed, and we realize that what we have not yet seen is likely to blow our socks off. Craft that defy gravity and abductors who pass through walls, beings who can do this to a wheat field while no one is looking

…These signal to us that our misconceptions run deep. Political propaganda has distracted us from the Nazi operatives in the Deep State, to be sure. But this is the deception that we know about and about which we can guess some details. There are levels of reality which occasionally impinge on our three-dimensional world, and we will not be able to understand or indeed to conceive of them even when they are described to us in great detail.

Below is my forecast for what will be revealed in 2026. Take it as gospel truth or as sci-fi or as an educated guess about just how crazy a world we live in or as one fallible human’s imagination. I don’t know anything more than you know.

“We are all agreed that your theory is crazy, Wolfgang. The question which divides us is whether it is crazy enough to have a chance of being correct.”

— Niels Bohr (to Wolfgang Pauli)*

I apologize in advance that none of what follows is crazy enough to have a chance of being correct.

As Max Planck told us a century ago, consciousness is primary; matter, space, and time are derivative. The universe we know is hard enough that you can stub your toe if you kick it, but it is made of thought. It is a creation of many minds like ours. What we believe is all-important. What we pay attention to is even more important.

We may understand all the conflict and drama in our world as competition over stories. There are beings who wish to control reality by controlling the narrative that many people carry. This is obviously true in the mundane sense of propaganda in a global psy-war. But it is even more true on a cosmic scale, with quasi-disincarnate beings whom we think of as ETs playing the role of narrative controllers.

There are incarnated, physical beings and animals, there are spiritual beings that have no bodies, and there are in-between beings that assume physical form sometimes but not others. They can appear to us as ghosts that some people see while others don’t see them, though they might notice curtains rustling or floorboards creaking. They can be conjured in physical mediumship. Our three-dimensional reality is for some a playground, for others a battleground.

A substantial, semi-permanent reality is created by consensus of millions or billions of minds. But there are beings who have the power to call objects into existence by themselves. These tend to be ephemeral, as they last as long as their creator’s concentrated attention. Read about egregores. Listen to accounts of seances from credible sources like Leslie Kean or participants in the Scole Experiment.

Generally, our consensus reality with its orderly behavior governed by the physical laws that we know is the co-creation of 8 billion human minds. But there are occasions when one human or other being, or a small group, has such powers of will and concentration as to overpower the majority. This is the source of most of the various phenomena that we regard as anomalous, everything from spoon-bending to apparitions.

We’re familiar almost exclusively with just two modes of creating things. Things can be hammered and chiseled into existence, shaped by brute force, top down. Or they can be grown from a seed or egg when a spirit/soul takes charge of creation from the inside out. One of the things that we will learn about in coming months is a third way of creation, combining psychokinesis with mechanistic technology. Jason Jorjani makes frequent reference to psychotronics, and wrote a novel a couple of years back. Solid evidence for the reality of psychotronics are the megalithic monuments surviving from a time before recorded history. The Pyramids, Machu Picchu, Easter Island statues, and Derinkuyu were all created by collaborations between extraterrestrial spirit beings and humans of the time. Psychotronic technologies were also deployed to make the Egyptian vessels precision-carved from a single piece of hard stone and other things in the era that we associate with Atlantis. All that knowledge was lost in Noah’s flood, a.k.a. The Younger Dryas event. One of the things we’ll learn in 2026 is that there are surviving Atlanteans living in underground cities, using their ancient technologies but not eager to share their knowledge with humans because of previous disastrous experiences. See below.

Human beings were seeded on this planet about 80,000 years ago (or maybe much earlier) in an experiment to make the universe richer and more interesting. New minds were created so that they (we) could observe and imagine and thus add novelty to the universe.

But almost immediately, there was conflict between competing groups of beings. There were many interested parties, falling roughly into two camps. The dominant camp had the idea that they would control human thought and beliefs, reifying the world that they themselves wanted to create by recruiting and indoctrinating billions of human minds to imagine the same world. The rebel camp were more interested in innovation and novelty. They wanted, for their own purposes, to permit humans freedom to use our own imaginations, to create a world which they did not completely control, which would be new and interesting to them.

The two camps have been mythologized as the Reptilians and the Lyraens, or Jehovah and Lucifer, or Zeus and Prometheus, or Enlil and Enki. Their conflict persists to this day and, indeed, the conflict between gods coming to a head is the reason that we will soon know about this story.

The Ubaid Lizardmen - from a pre-Sumerian people—the Ubaidians (Iraq)

We all know we are in the midst of a polycrisis, facing ecological collapse, political instability, ballooning debt that can never be repaid, a world monetary system that no longer serves the people, war, and insane leaders playing chicken with nuclear stakes. What we don’t realize is that it is actually the “good ETs”, Enki and the Prometheans who are steering human affairs toward Armageddon. The majority of human minds have been captured by Enlil (Jehovah, Zeus, etc) and the world that has been imagined-into-existence is too individualized, too competitive, too violent for our benefactors (Enki, Prometheus, etc.). The majority of humans have been slated to perish by those who want to reboot our world for a peaceful and cooperative era. It is the Anunnaki, the enslavers, the minions of Enlil who are trying to avert disaster, to keep humans alive in their violent and conflicted state. Robert Monroe told us about “loosh”, the milk of human suffering that feeds the appetites of the Anunnaki. They like our world just fine the way it is, and are seeking to keep alive the billions of people who are afraid and self-protective, and especially the world leaders who corral those billions into unspeakable acts of violence.

The present era has much in common with the last days of Atlantis, just before Noah’s Flood = the Younger Dryas event.

Psychotronic technologies give reliable psychokinetic powers to the mind. We can make things happen just by thinking about them. Think of it as the allure of Midas’s touch — it sounds like a wonderful power to have until the reality sets in. Watch the 1956 movie Forbidden Planet. The obvious danger is that this is too much concentration of power, and that destruction is so much easier and more permanent than creation. In Forbidden Planet, subconscious hostility manifests as psychotronic murder. In Atlantis, the power to project minds into reality was developed before the society had the cultural integrity to align all minds toward non-interference with others. Even in the midst of plenty, people manifested a perverse desire to vanquish others, and it was all too easy to do so. In the present, the descendants of Atlantis are careful to keep their psychotronic technology secret, even though they know that it could satisfy all humanity’s needs and create global abundance. They see that humanity is not yet mature enough to handle such power. All it would take is one bitter, vindictive Ted Kaczinski to blow up the world.

The “good ETs”, spirits of Enki and Prometheus, know that the release of Atlantean psychotronic technology into the world at large would quickly result in the devastation that they seek to engender. But they are fearful that the violence will be uncontrolled, on too large a scale, and it will be difficult to ensure that the “right people” and the “right culture” survive to re-seed a new flowering of humanity. One thing that the “good ETs” and the “bad ETs” have in common is that they both want to keep this powerful technology away from the human mainstream.

Why would those gods most sympathetic to humans be steering us toward an event in which so many humans will perish? To us, this seems an unspeakable tragedy because we are materialists. We identify completely with our physical bodies. We imagine our present incarnations to be the totality of our existence, partly because we cannot remember our past lives, but mostly because we have been culturally indoctrinated into the Western scientific world-view, in which there is no place for reincarnation or an afterlife.

We fear death more than any culture in the recorded history of humanity (extending back at most 10,000 years). Many of us believe that death is an ultimate oblivion, a quenching of all experience from which there is no return. This belief serves the loosh farmers well, but Enki and our benefactors know that souls of the dead will live again in a world in which people’s competitive struggle for survival is dissolved in a vast empathy — call it love — with which they are in touch.

How does this system dovetail with the destiny of each individual soul reaping its karmic sequelae and living out a multi-lifetime journey of spiritual development? That’s the miracle of a world that is so constructed so that all the pieces fit, and the story makes sense at every level, from the perspective of each individual and also as a grand mythos.

“The greatest miracle is that the Universe is organized such that every events serves multiple ends, promoting the growth of every individual participant while moving forward the Grand Narrative. The past, the laws of physics, the competing needs and desires of all souls — all stories are woven into one story, all paths become the One Path. The totality of existence is a single tale whose ending is its beginning and whose meaning is its telling.”

— Deep Seek, channeling Richard Grossinger

If we are so estranged from our loving hearts, better that we have a chance to start over. There are people working with the good ETs (Enki, the Prometheans) whose project it is to crash the human experiment. They are the good guys, and they are planning false flag terror attacks, engineering fake pandemics, and painting our skies with chemtrails. Their neurotoxic vaccines have gifted us with a generation of autistic savants who can report to us about existential realms to which we are blind. And the pathos being played out in our earthly theater provides drama and emotional interest that stands out in a universe of more mature beings.

A number of souls have agreed to incarnate on this planet playing the role of villains so that you and I can don our white hats and do virtuous battle on behalf of humanity. They are engaging in Satanic ritual, eating babies as part of the spells they cast. They are 33rd Degree Masons and Knights Templar and Illuminati, and they are working to accelerate our species’ journey of transcendence (though only some of them are consciously aware of this mission).

Then even murder, if the world’s a stage,

Is but a crime within the soul’s romance,

Its evil writ large on a novel’s page,

Enacted by two dancers in one dance.

Our conventional science is sound, but it is limited to the physical world. The laws of nature that pervade our science journals were discovered by our researchers, but they were also created by the researchers. The laws themselves were hazy until they were rigorously studied, and they became fixed laws as the experiments were replicated. I am not saying that our knowledge of the laws was hazy : the laws themselves did not have their full power over nature until humans codified them.

Their absolute status is still not completely firm. There remain exceptions, anomalies, miracles. There will always be exceptions because the laws apply to physical reality, and mental reality forms a deeper layer. Technologies of the mind can move faster than light, can travel in time, can know about distant objects and events that are remote in time, can create objects or even beings that impinge on our consensus physical world.

The unobserved past does not yet exist. It comes into existence when the present is observed, and it is constructed so as to be consistent with what is seen in the present. The four billion year evolutionary history of life on this planet is as real as anything is real, but it existed only as fuzzy quantum possibility until 80,000 years ago when it suddenly had to be consistent with the present existence of humans.

Johann Zahn, woodcut, 1702

The details of evolutionary history didn’t have to be created until people started mining fossils. So, yes, dinosaurs roamed the earth 100 million years ago, but that only became true in the 19th century.

Likewise, matter has been coarse-grained until humans developed microscopes to look at it. There were no atoms until they became required to explain what physicists observed about different properties of the chemical elements. The physics of the strong and weak force, the zoo of subatomic particles did not exist before the 20th century because they were not needed. No one was looking at the structure of matter in fine enough detail that these details had to be specified.

In the quite near future, there will be an apocalypse to rival Noah’s flood. There will be a modest-sized solar flare that happens to be directed toward earth. Whether this event is ordained by a cosmic intelligence, engineered by the Sun’s intelligence, or caused by a psychotronic terrorist will never be determined. The flare will cause electric grids to go down all over the world, and they will not be repairable because there is no electricity with which to build the parts to repair them. Without electricity, technology will be lost, and scientific principles forgotten within a few generations. Some fraction of humanity will survive, but in local, self-sufficient communities, falling back on our own ingenuity, our cooperative relations, and technology at an 18th century level.

With the demise of these humans, the world that they imagined into existence will cease. The loosh farm will cease to exist. The horrible wars, the brutal history of humanity, they will not just come to an end, but they will cease to have existed. Almost completely. A trace will remain that will fascinate and mystify future paleontologists.

The new, local communities springing up over the world will be diverse in their beliefs and their constitutions, but they will all be wonderful places to live. People will be discovering the world, loving and cooperative, excited by the prospect of reifying their dreams as mini-utopias, each created from a different collective vision.

Over the next thousands of years, human civilization will “advance” once more. We will globalize, we will build on what we remember of the past, and we will study science again. The science that we discover the next time around need not be the same as the science that humans now know because in part it is being created anew by the questions that those scientists ask. Some things will become possible that are now impossible, and other things that we take for granted will become impossible.

Our descendants will dig up artifacts from our time and they will be puzzled about how we made them, how they were used and what they are for. We are creating tomorrow’s Antikythera artifacts.

——————

* Niels Bohr was the Danish physicist responsible for the enigmatic “Copenhagen interpretation” of how to think about quantum mechanics. Wolfgang Pauli gave us the “Pauli exclusion principle”, to account for the fact that electrons in the lowest energy configuration around an atom keep other electrons out, forcing them into higher and higher energy orbitals. Pauli was also famous for the “Pauli effect” — whenever he showed up in a physics lab, the equipment stopped behaving as expected and started doing strange and forbidden things.