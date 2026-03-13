Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

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Vonu's avatar
Vonu
4d

Hearing is done in the aural cortex, not the ear.

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3 replies by Josh Mitteldorf and others
Sonia's avatar
Sonia
3d

Robert Temple's books mentioned (iirc) David Bohm as saying there is no uncertainty. as the information is hidden in the shape of tiny waves that guide all the incomprehensible 'spooky action' of matter. these wave shapes reminded of the 'weft' that alchemists mentioned

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