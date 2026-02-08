Immanuel Kant wrote a lot of things, but if all you know is what you remember from Phil 101, you associate him with his Categorical Imperative: Every man embodies a value in his own right. Don’t use him as a means to your personal ends.

Kant was a creature of his time and spoke of our duty to “men”. Of course, today, every woman embodies a value in her own right. I know and love people who take this further. Animals are sentient beings, too, and we should not be eating them. We shouldn’t be separating calves from their mothers so we can harvest the mother’s milk for our latté.

Then, where do we draw a line? Is it wrong to steal honey from the bees’ hive? Is it murder to swat the mosquito who wants my blood? Monica Gagliano has done a pretty good job convincing me that plants are sentient creatures in their own right. Should I avoid eating broccoli? Is monoculture a perversion of nature, manipulating the plant’s life cycle for utilitarian ends?

Perhaps I am left watching where I step, and eating only the fruit that has dropped from the tree. Or is the lesson less about participating in the web of life as an apex predator, more about carrying an attitude of reverence into our role and mission in a Gaian biosphere. Some native American tribes had a long tradition as stewards of nature, using their traditional knowledge of ecology to plant richly productive forests, greener and lusher than anything that Mother Nature would produce on her own. The Nuu-chah-nulth hunters of the Pacific Northwest would say to each seal, “Welcome, friend. You have come to give yourself to me. I am grateful for you coming. Do not feel that you have been taken in vain. I will see that your body is treated with reverence. I bless you and cherish your gift to me and my family.”

At the other extreme is Aleister Crowley, “Do as thou willst shall be the whole of the law.” There is a disturbing echo of Crowley’s dictum when we hear about the most powerful people in the world gathering at Bohemian Grove for the Cremation of Care ceremony.

This is the anti-religion religion: the individual in service only to his own whims and desires. Of course, if this is your philosophy, you don’t recognize a community. You have no need of other people who think this way, and are liable to use and abuse you for their own ends. The irony is that Crowley attracted a following, and that today there are “communities” of Satanists.

Where does trust come from in these communities? The Golden Rule, “Do unto others” seems a viable basis for a cooperative community. If I am a Christian, I want to be surrounded by other Christians who will treat me as kindly as I treat them. But if I am a Satanist, why would I want to surround myself with other Satanists, who would not hesitate to stab me in the back?

About ⅔ of the way through the previous century, as a Harvard undergrad, I took courses from Henry Kissinger and Alan Dershowitz. They were both brilliant lecturers, and I found their thought modes to be stimulating and challenging. Only later, as I gradually outgrew my own cerebral prison and recognized a heart within myself, was I able to diagnose the disease of these two mutant creatures.

Arrogant intellectuals. Heartless. Sociopaths, maybe — but not demons. Kissinger would calculate the risks and benefits of nuclear brinksmanship with intellectual detachment. Dershowitz would reduce relationships to algorithms as though jurisprudence and contract law were the ultimate significance of our human connections.

____________________As they looked in 1969_____________________

For decades of my life, I thought I recognized the disease from which such men suffered — unable to feel empathy and reduced to the syllogisms in their left brains. I could imagine them oblivious to the suffering of others, justifying actions that brought them power at the expense of others’ welfare. I thought I understood their affliction as an excess of rationality, scientific reductionism taken to a pathological extreme.

Now I am asked to imagine these two, and others like them, have been participating in Satanic rituals. Torturing infants to harvest their loosh. Cutting organs out of newborns on a sacrificial altar, drinking their blood. This is a different class of evil. I would have though it to be the polar opposite of the reductionist materialism and intellectual arrogance where my Harvard profs made their home.

We knew that 10% of humanity identifies as homosexual, and erotic feelings for the same sex are occasional visitors in almost everyone. We recognize that love can take many forms. But we thought that the conflation of sexual and sadistic pleasure was uncommon, characterizing only a tiny minority of our species. And sexual pleasure from murdering babies? We thought this was a perversion that could afflict only one person in a million.

How are we to think about the Royal Families and the billionaire bankers, the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers, the Bushes and (I must say I’m most perplexed by) Noam Chomsky? How can it be that so many of the powerful people in the world have this same horrifying, disgusting desire to mutilate babies for their own arousal? They can have anything they want, and what they want is an experience of Hell.

Maybe these people are so lost in their left brains that in order to feel anything at all they need extreme forms of live-action theater. Think of them as an extreme of the teenage girl who cuts herself and bangs her head against the wall as a rebellion against her inability to feel anything.

There’s another possibility. We are already almost two centuries into the Triumph of Rationalism in the West. (Triumph or Triumphalism?) We all grew up thinking that the world is made of particles that obey Laws of Physics. We have discarded God on top of a pile of lesser rubbish — the animism of the ancients, witchcraft of the Middle Ages, black magic, anything supernatural — they are all superstitions with no place in our world.

We Moderns have left all this behind, and our reward is gleaming cities, quantum physics, the Green Revolution, spacecraft that take close-ups of Saturn’s rings, marvels of genetic engineering, the Internet, artificial intelligence. These marvels are products of pure rationality, not magic, not superstition.

Hypothesis: Could it be that the century-long transformation of Western culture into atheist materialism was a product of social engineering? Could it be that a minority of uber-powerful Illuminati have convinced the rest of humanity that there is no such thing as magic so that they would have a monopoly on magic, to be used for themselves without risking our opposition?

The Telepathy Tapes have taught us that paranormal powers of the mind are often associated with trauma or brain damage. It is as though there are parts of our brains that filter out telepathic intrusions, precognition, and connections to the Akashic Record in order that we might function efficiently in the quotidian reality of our material world. The suppression of psi is an evolved feature of humanity, in that humans are far less telepathic than animals. (If you don’t take Sheldrake’s word for it, you can read Carl Safina.) And in modern Western man, homo technologicus, vestigial powers of the mind are suppressed almost entirely.

Perhaps there is a “rational” motive for torturing babies. In extreme pain, they detach from the body. They develop dissociative alters, and some of these alters have extraordinary psychic ability. Their torturers look for the most promising candidates, train and dominate them, learn from them what others are thinking, learn about distant realities and future events. Perhaps the children have psychokinetic abilities as well, and latter day Dr Frankensteins are manipulating events on the world stage through the power they assert over their child victims.

Another way to look at this: black magic is real. It is no accident that the most powerful people in the world engage in sadistic Satanism with babies. They are stealing the psychic powers of the babies and using them to enhance their own worldly power.

The world is our collective creation; all our minds together dream reality into existence. But some dreamers are more equal than others. There are those who, with powers of black magic, enhance their own ability to consciously, willfully prescribe large-scale events in our world.

Furthermore, they manipulate our beliefs to make us complicit in creating their sick world. The fictions in the mainstream media, as well as the truths that come out of Hollywood and sci-fi novels, are all part of a black-op project of mind control on a global scale. When we believe the stories they tell us, it helps those stories to come true.

This is the meaning of “predictive programming”. It’s not about “getting our tacit permission.” They are using the resonance of our minds to enhance the power of their own sick imaginations to realize their dystopian vision in bricks and mortar, flesh and blood.

Before last week, we might have conceived Jeffrey Epstein as the world’s most powerful blackmailer. Working on behalf of Mossad, he was tasked with getting kompromat on as many powerful Americans as possible, while simultaneously providing backing to enhance the ability of already-compromised people to rise to power. Epstein is the reason that the great majority of Democrats and Republicans of prominence will not name or condemn the Gaza genocide, and why Congress and each succeeding President send arms to Israel to enable their atrocities.

But Epstein’s stick was not without a carrot.

EscapeKey paints a portrait of Epstein the Hub, Epstein the Routing Table, Epstein the Switchboard. Yes, he was blackmailing powerful people, but he was also serving their interests. They came to him for introductions, for connections, for networking, even for advice. People sought out Epstein’s wisdom, and valued his opinions. Before his (maybe) “death”, he had become the architect of the New World Order and chief engineer of the Great Reset.

Epstein funded and promoted some of the most advanced research in evolutionary ecology at Harvard (Martin Nowak) and the gestation of thinking machines at MIT (Marvin Minsky).

Epstein was a private consultant to Harvard’s Larry Summers, to Goldman’s Kathryn Ruemmler, to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. He hand-picked the next generation of leaders for the World Economic Forum.

Can we stretch our minds to imagine that such a tortured, perverted mind also had its particular genius?

In conclusion, as promised, the Giza Plateau.

The Great Pyramid is an icon, taunting us in our modern technology: “With all your precision tooling and your gigawatt power plants: Could you build me today?” There are other examples as well, mostly megaliths, structures that testify to an ancient technological civilization. Or three.

We could not cut the Stone of the Pregnant Woman (Baalbek, Lebanon) or lift its 1200 tons out of a quarry. We don’t know how to fit precision-cut stones into a wall that defies earthquakes as in Sacsayhuamán. We have no idea how 40,000 vases from Saqqara were precision-carved, inside and out, each from a single piece of hard, brittle granite or diorite. The giants of Easter Island and the underground city at Derinkuyu are within the capabilities of modern technology, but that doesn’t mean we know how the Ancients carved them.

In the Timaeus dialog, Plato wrote about the civilization of Atlantis, ending in deluge 9,000 years before his time. The Bible and Gilgamesh and native legends from the Americas and Australia all tell of a great flood in the deep past. Geologists tell us of a cataclysm or meteor impact that initiated the Younger Dryas, the end of the last Ice Age when sea levels rose precipitously.

In humanity’s deep past, at least 12,700 years ago, there was a previous technological civilization. They could do things that we don’t understand, but not with technology that was like ours. It seems they built with stone, not with metal and glass. There is no evidence that they used either fossil fuels or uranium for energy.

Psychotronics is the science of melding mental and material powers in a composite technology. Aspects are described in speculative terms by 20th century Soviet science, by Japanese authors, by our own CIA, by Jason Jorjani and Roger B Stone, by Jake Barber.

So here is the thought I want to leave you with: There are techniques involving mind and matter that are something between black magic and psychotronic machines. The ancients used these technologies to create all the megalithic relics at which we marvel. There is a subpopulation of humans today who know about this technology, and they are hiding it from the rest of us, while using it to lord over us.

Such are the disturbing possibilities that Jeffrey Epstein’s documents have invited us to explore.

All the religious and indigenous legends of the Great Flood include an element of divine justice. The Atlantean World (or Noah’s world) had become corrupted. People were arrogant and disconnected from the miracle that had birthed them. They violated that world, as they did violence to one another. God invoked a Great Reset so that mankind might make another start, perhaps this time to grow within Nature and not burn his bridges. It is easy to imagine what our present world has in common with Noah’s world.

Is there a morality embedded in the collective consciousness, or the mind of the Universe, whatever we call Him? Is our world a battleground between good and evil?

In one telling, “goodness” aligns with Kant’s morality. We are meant to care for one another, to care for our living planet with all its systems and species and ecospheres and individual beings. Evil is the temptation of selfishness, to treat other living beings as means to our personal ends, with no regard for their own wishes or their wellbeing.

In another telling, there are extraterrestrials or spirits or gods who are battling over the fate of humanity. The one who wants to enslave us is called Enlil or Zeus or Jehovah. The one who wants to facilitate mankind’s growth and empowerment is Enki or Prometheus or Lucifer. Yes, in this story the devil is the good guy.

I want the best of both these stories. Breaking the shackles, individual empowerment, ascending to the power of the gods is my aspiration. But my path is communal. I eschew black magic and seek to avoid harming any other being. I choose the slow path of discipline and meditation, leading through the siddhis to great powers of the mind, while lifting those around me on their parallel journeys.

Maybe you’ll join me.