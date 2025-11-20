Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
3h

There are stories in Babylonian and Greek and Hindu mythology and (some would say) the Bible in which humanity is tossed back and forth between gods that want to empower us and gods that want to enslave us. Enlil and Enki, Prometheus and Zeus, Yahweh and Lucifer, the Devas and the Asuras. (Yahweh doesn't come out looking so good in this version of the story.)

Jason Jorjani likes to tell these stories. He says that the enslaver gods won the battle, so today the liberators are pictured as agents of rebellion or even as threats to universal order. He says we should regard Lucifer along with Prometheus as rebels against tyranny of the gods who wanted to give knowledge to humans. https://jasonrezajorjani.substack.com/p/the-rebels-of-atlantis

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roxanne's avatar
Roxanne
8h

Thank you for this - it sizzles in my ... mind?

AI's connection to ET disclosure - what is it?

I'm not sure there is a "where" to look for true information, although somehow we are more and more moved to look for our own knowing. Spiritual texts have been telling us that there are no private thoughts, no truly hidden information. That we are gods fogged in by illusion and forgetfulness. Those with "wild imaginings" have been scoffed at forever, but may be the ones whose thought patterns will best tolerate and accommodate what stretches just before us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Josh Mitteldorf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture