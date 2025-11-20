“Millions of ordinary psychologically normal people will face an abrupt collision with the future.” — Alvin Toffler

In his 1970 best-seller, Future Shock, Toffler predicted that ballpoint pens would become so cheap that we would just throw them out rather than replace the ink cartridge.

Heavens to Betsy!

He envisioned men who would pick up and move their families to wherever there employer directed them; teenagers driving cars; and a general feeling of “rootlessness”.

The pace of technological change has continued to accelerate. But self-driving cars and robots that do housework may be the least of it. The things that leave us feeling disoriented today are far deeper than we could have imagined 50 years ago.

Lockheed Skunkworks director Ben Rich told us in 1993 that Lockheed-Martin already had the technology to “take ET home”.

UFO reports make front pages of mainstream news, yet the news on page 2 is reported as though extraterrestrials and their technology were not a factor in our future (or indeed our present).

The CIA used psychic spies to “remote view” the Soviet Union in the 1990s, but even though they were successful, we are to believe that Project Stargate was abandoned and our government is not interested in the paranormal.

Some autistic children cannot speak or control their own bodies, yet they read minds reliably and at will.

Women who were trafficked as young girls report that many of the most powerful men in the world engage in satanic ritual abuse of infants, including murder and cannibalism.

Animals and people have been kidnapped by humanoids and subjected to surgery.

Weather warfare? Secret space programs? Underground cities based on science from the future? Unlimited energy from the vacuum? Anti-gravity and wormhole travel? Med beds? Machines that respond to the operator’s thoughts? — All of these are possibilities suggested but not solidified in publicly available documents. [Link]

Most readers of this page have had the courage to face some big surprises in recent years, and perhaps you realize that the world you’re living in ain’t what you thought.

Well, instinct tells me this is only the beginning, that in the next few years our minds will be stretched to the limit; that is to say, what we’ll learn is stranger than we are able to conceive, and we will absorb as much novelty as we are capable of absorbing, individually and in our communities of reference.

In some ways, we are one global village, with communication, transportation, and economies that span six continents. But our foundational beliefs about the world are fractured. Our differences are so profound that we strain to be able to communicate, to negotiate, and to live in peace. What I wish to speculate about is this: What will happen as this fractured landscape of belief systems continues to be stressed? What will happen as revelations come to the fore that some of us can assimilate in part, and others not at all?

“Not only is the Universe queerer than we suppose, it is queerer than we can suppose.” — JBS Haldane, 1927

Before we go any further I must confess: I don’t know what disclosures are coming. This article is about my speculation that what is coming is wilder than the scope of my present imagination. What I do try to imagine is the sociology of turmoil and anomie, as communities that formerly shared a common belief system are fractured by revelations that some members embrace, while, perhaps other members of the same community come to accept a different but equally strange set of “disclosures”.

No, I won’t try to tell you what these are, but just for fun — here are a few speculations that I believe are less strange than what we will “learn” over the next few years.

We’ve been manipulated into lives of servitude. It’s not true that food or energy or even luxuries are scarce, or that we have to work hard to have what we need to live in comfort and security.

Life is forgetting. After death, we will be able to remember why we chose to play the game of being human for a brief stint on the Blue Planet.

Angels, demons, jinn, ghosts, and the Gods of Olympus live elsewhere but occasionally they influence events here on Earth.

When we do archaeology and astronomical observations and geology research, we don’t learn about the past but rather create it.

The trees of Planet Earth are a community of elders who have been using their psychic influence to steer human technology and human sociology toward peace with one another and with the planet.

The essence of reality is mental, not physical

This message is the core of the strangeness we will have to accept. I can write these words, “mental reality”; I can see the evidence that points in their direction; but I can’t really fathom their implications. I am accustomed to thinking in terms of objective reality. We can learn about it with our senses. We can affect it going forward with our hands. But the idea that we can know reality directly with our minds (remote viewing) is inconceivable and the idea that we can change reality with our thoughts (psychokinesis) even more so.

Who is the “we” to wield such powers? Are they individual or collective powers? If the physical world is a creation of mind, it must be all of our minds together — you, me, and the forest spirits. This suggests that my feeling of being an individual is just an illusion. I know people who say that they have been able to shed that illusion in meditation or psychedelic trips or kundalini experiences. I have no personal experience with any of these.

My individuality and my free will are too close to home. They are my home, my “I am”.

Thoughts uninvited appear in my head;

And yet, I speak of them as “mine” — they came

From “my” brain which I think of just the same

As though they were deliberate, instead

Of arising from The World, or words I’ve read,

Or telepathic message I might blame

On you, or MKUltra. If I claim

These thoughts as sourced by me, where am I led? One answer: an expanded sense of mind.

The word “I” means two things — don’t be deceived.

The flesh and blood which we identify

Tugs on us constantly and makes us blind

To who we really are. You’ll be relieved

To know that death can’t touch the expanded “I”.

There’s an alternate ontology waiting for us, and this is the core of what will be revealed in coming years. I feel that I am utterly unprepared to conduct myself in a universe that lives within mind; and yet, I believe that I have been living in such a universe all my life, while laboring under the illusion that it is I making rational decisions, moment-to-moment.

“We must believe in free will. We have no choice.”

— Isaac Bashevis Singer

What does it mean to “disclose”?

We are already in a context where “trusted authorities” are no longer trusted. So “disclosure” takes on a fuzzy meaning. You and I evaluate each statement that we read according to its source, its inherent credibility, our logic, and our gut feelings. We each have trusted communities, and much as we connoisseurs of Unauthorized Science like to believe that we are independent thinkers, we also rely on communities of people whose thinking we trust. In the past, there was the Academic Establishment and the Newspaper of Record and the University Educated Public. Often these all agreed and then we had what we called consensual reality. In that context, “disclosure” had a meaning we could agree on.

Steven Greer created a Disclosure Movement 24 years ago, and his idea ever since has been that he knows already exactly what will be disclosed. To Greer, the one and only secret is that a galactic community of advanced beings has been watching over earth, eagerly waiting for us to be sufficiently mature to receive their message of love and infinite energy; they have intervened in human affairs occasionally and minimally to keep us from blowing up the planet. The New Paradigm Institute carries a version of that message today.

My guess is that they are right that we have a vital interest in pressing for “disclosure”, but that their vision of what it is that will be disclosed is far too tame.

How did we get here?

According to one narrative, the Establishment used to be trusted because they used to be trustworthy. The Pentagon Papers (1971) were published in the NYTimes, and the editors were willing to go to jail to protect their sources. Sy Hersh reported on the My Lai massacre (1969), and it made front page headlines across America’s many independent daily newspapers. The Church Committee (US Senate, 1975) looked deep into CIA meddling with mind control and propagandizing the American public. In contrast, today, the NYTimes covers for the American war machine. American newspapers are consolidated into a few megamedia companies. Sy Hersh is exiled to a Substack page. And both political parties cooperate to make sure that Senate hearings are political theater where nothing substantive is revealed about 9/11, about Israeli atrocities, about CIA’s black budget, about weather warfare, about vaccine injuries, about…

There is another narrative in which there is more information available now, for those who care to look, than ever before. The media were always lying to us — about the American role in two World Wars and the Cold War, about the biological weapons program that was deployed in Korea and Cuba, about the Gulf of Tonkin, about FDR’s health and Eisenhower’s compact with the Nordic Aliens, about JFK’s triste with Marilyn Monroe, about… The difference now is the Internet, democratizing knowledge and diversifying our sources of information.

We know now that “they” were lying to us all along, but we pay a price, in that we’re much less certain about what is true.

What will disclosure do to the fabric of human society?

Paradoxically, this may be easier to imagine than the content of what will be disclosed. A large segment of “uneducated” (unpropagandized) people will slip relatively easily into a new belief system because they were always fundamentally practical and never thought too deeply about the foundations of their reality.

A group of professional people — doctors, lawyers, engineers, corporate executives, government bureaucrats — will dismiss all new information as a vast “conspiracy theory”, and they will attempt to conduct business as usual, even as they bump up against realities that are wildly at odds with what they believe possible.

You and I are in a smaller set of people who will try to stretch our intellects to embrace a way of thinking about the world that is utterly alien, and we will have a very hard time of it. Imagine if you learned that your most deeply held convictions were not just false, but had been planted in your mind by beings that see humans as a plaything. Imagine if you discover that some group of sort-of-humans has been manipulating the past history as well as your memory of it, so you can’t count on tomorrow’s past being consistent with today’s. Imagine if you could no longer distinguish waking from dreaming. I think it will be just this disorienting or more so, though not necessarily aligned with any of these specific statements.

We need each other

Let’s go into this as a supportive community, helping one another figure out what to believe and where to go for reliable information. We can start in the comment section below.