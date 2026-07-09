Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

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Alexis Baden-Mayer's avatar
Alexis Baden-Mayer
1dEdited

Funny, about a year ago when I was bitching about Kennedy not using his power to end the PREP Act declarations (see https://advocacy.organicconsumers.org/page/80656/petition/1 & https://organicconsumers.org/something-sec-kennedy-can-do-that-we-should-all-be-able-to-agree-on-revoke-the-prep-act-declarations-that-take-away-our-power-to-hold-corporations-accountable/) Meryl called me up and tried to convince me that Kennedy was going to end the EUAs and that was going to solve the liability issue.

I didn't believe her that she didn't understand that wasn't how the PREP Act worked. Glad she's finally changed her tune, but wouldn't it have been better if, last year when she claimed to have Kennedy's ear, she was telling him to end the PREP Act declarations?

I was shocked that my little organization, Organic Consumers Association, was the only group that created an action alert targeting Kennedy on the PREP Act. Missed opportunity.

Kennedy shouldn't have been able to wear that halo for as long as he did. I guess now that he's done his own Hantavirus PREP Act declaration, it's clear that he's far gone to the dark side.

I gave up on him when he let Trump sell us out on Monsanto's Roundup herbicide (https://scamerica.substack.com/p/rfk-jrs-maha-psyop-kennedy-is-a-fraud).

But, I guess he'll probably leave the Trump Administration sometime before the 2028 election and raise a bunch of money for another non-run for President, whether it's him, Tulsi or someone else.

Kennedy is controlled opposition.

The guy is a total schmuck. I'll never get over him using his power as Secretary to deregulate Ai in healthcare even as his son Finn works with Palantir cofounder Joe Lonsdale to profit from it, going so far as to promote the idea of Ai doctors and nurses.

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Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
1d

Thanks for clarifying this issue Josh!

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