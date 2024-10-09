Neither of them cares one whit about true democracy, the will of the people, giving the electorate real power over policy.

Both speak in platitudes and sound bites on issues that are nuanced and complex.

Neither has any depth of understanding of the seminal events of our times.

Both are utterly out-of-touch with the issues facing working Americans in their daily lives: the widening gap between middle-class incomes and middle-class expenses.

Neither is offering us an honest account of their past lives, or their paths to power, or what they will do if elected.

Both are aligned with the steady, ongoing transfer of wealth from the middle class to a tiny sliver of billionaires at the top.

Both are more concerned with corporate profits than with working wages.

Neither has any understanding of the medical or digital technologies that are rapidly expanding into every corner of our lives — let alone the DARPA technologies and reverse-engineering that is far ahead of what we can imagine in our future.

Both are nasty and mean-spirited in speaking about anyone who disagrees with them.

Neither has any connection to nature, to spirit, to the depth of human relationship, to love.

Meanwhile, we are in a world that is moving on from the imperial domination of its lone remaining superpower, and both Harris and Trump are committed to deranged efforts to keep the US empire alive at all costs via military force — efforts which have already taken millions of lives, and which are doomed by the tides of history to ultimate failure.

Meanwhile, the US banking system of 1913 and the global financial system of 1944 are both stretched to the point where collapse is inevitable, and neither Trump nor Harris has a clue how to shepherd the world into successor systems.

Meanwhile, humanity is under assault via weather warfare, psychological warfare, and bioweapon pandemics, while neither candidate will acknowledge this, let alone confront the perps.

The media, of course,

are complicit in distracting us from all that matters, ignoring the epochal events of our times, and misinterpreting the events that they do report.

This nation and this world are in desperate need of a kind of leadership different from anything being offered to us.