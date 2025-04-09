[link to Part 1]

Magnetic fields, cosmic rays, and climate

We hear so much about the greenhouse gases that it’s easy to forget: the largest effect on earth’s temperature comes from changes in albedo. Albedo is the cloud cover that reflects sunlight back into space before it can warm the ground. A 1% change in cloud cover has more effect than a 50% change in atmospheric CO 2 . A 1% decrease in cloud cover globally would cause about 1½ degree C rise in temperature, more than all of the global warming that has been attributed to anthropogenic CO 2 to date.

Henrik Svensmark promotes a theory that connects solar activity (sunspots), cosmic rays, and earth’s temperature. The gist of it is that cosmic rays cause the water vapor over oceans to condense into droplets. Cosmic rays, he says, are the main driver of cloud cover that increases the earth’s albedo (=reflected sunlight) and decreases temperature.

When the magnetic field collapses, cosmic rays increase, and temperatures drop.

The relationship to sunspots is the reverse: There is a continual “solar wind”, charged particles emanating from the sun. When the solar wind is strong, it creates a solar magnetic field that helps protect the earth from cosmic rays.

Hence high solar activity ⇒ larger magnetic fields ⇒ less cosmic rays ⇒ warmer planet

Changes in cosmic rays, either because of solar wind or because of distant events in our galaxy, have much larger effects on the earth’s climate than anthropogenic CO 2 . [Press release for a 2019 Kobe University study based on this journal article.]

Galactic connection?

Ben Davidson of the Space Weather Youtube channel makes a connection to the magnetic field of the galaxy as a whole.

(I don’t vouch for all of Davidson’s science, and I don’t understand enough to know what he gets right and what he gets wrong. He’s quite the apocalyst, predicting a full pole reversal within the next decade, with concomitant worldwide societal collapse. Robert Schoch is saying the same things, with a solid scientific foundation, except that Schoch makes no claim about timing within a decade.)

According to Davidson, there are waves of magnetism and plasma that propagate across the “galactic current sheet”. (Conventional astronomy recognizes a solar current sheet, but not a galactic current sheet.) The peak of the wave passes through our solar system every 12,000 years, with a secondary peak at 6,000 year intervals. At these times, the combination of magnetic disturbance plus a stream of particles falling onto the sun causes the sun to have a “micro-nova” event, in which solar storm activity is extra high, and there are extreme solar mass ejections.

Davidson says that the Younger Dryas event that first created a temporary temperature drop, then ended the last age was a result of a periodic encounter with his galactic current sheet; and that the present pole drift is right on time to be the next such catastrophic, civilization-ending event.

What is happening now?

We don’t know. Theory is lacking because we don't understand the dynamics of the earth's molten core. And we have no history with which to compare, save the 42,000-year-old sample of one known as Laschamps.

The earth’s magnetic poles are drifting and the field strength weakening in a way that’s easily measurable from year to year. There is no history to tell us whether this is a common event or a rare event. It could be heralding a pole reversal in the next decade, or it could be a blip that will soon return to “normal”. I don’t think we are in a position to assign a probability for the worst kind of catastrophe.

The interesting thing to me is that the consequences are epochal, and yet the mainstream of science and politics is utterly silent on this issue. Shouldn’t we be studying countermeasures, preparing a plan for minimizing loss of life and preserving some features of civilization, just in case?

“Earth’s magnetic field is probably not reversing”

This article presents computer models of two events tens of thousands of years ago during which the field reversed, and two more during which it did not. The models indicate that present drift of the magnetic poles is more similar to the latter.

“This suggests that the current weakened field will also recover without an extreme event such as an excursion or reversal.”

When I see reassuring articles like this, based on computer models, I am not reassured. Rather, I suspect that the article is sponsored by someone with an agenda to hide.

Do the overlords know something we don’t know?

My nightmare is that there are a few thousand rich, privileged people who have access to information and technology that they are not sharing with us. Perhaps they know what is coming. Perhaps they have the technology to build self-sufficient underground cities. I linked above to Catherine Austin Fitts and Phil Schneider. Richard Dolan and Jason Jorjani have also written about breakaway civilizations. Bill Ryan’s Project Avalon has a page on underground bases.

I remember reading a few years ago (though I can’t find it now) an account by a whistleblower behavioral economist who was hired as consultant by one of these tycoons. The question he was asked to investigate: Once the above-ground world has fallen into ruin, once the fortunes amassed by his client become worthless, how will he motivate the peons to keep working for him?

The consultant walked away.

What could we do to prepare?

We don’t know if the magnetic field will weaken or completely disappear, and we don’t know whether the condition will last for weeks or years or centuries.

The easiest preparation to make is for the short-term, in the aftermath of a global loss of power and communications. There will be plenty of food on the in the Farm Belt, but none in the cities. The reservoirs will be full, but when we open the tap in the kitchen sink, nothing will come out.

If it is winter, we will be stuck without heat. If it is summer, we will have no AC.

So, for short-term solutions:

Stockpile water

Stockpile non-perishable foods

If you can afford a few thousand dollars, get a backup electric generator hooked into your electric panel, burning gasoline or propane from a tank.

Most important, organize your neighbors. Cooperate to plan on pooling water and food. Share cars to preserve fuel. Who is able to keep their house warm, and would be willing to house neighbors during a crisis? Who is strong enough to look after those who cannot care for themselves?

These measures will only be effective in the unlikely event the crisis is short-lived, or if they are followed by a long-term survival plan.

Living in a world with dangerous levels of ground radiation is the last level of preparedness. We will need thick concrete walls or underground bunkers. We will need people to venture above ground for short periods to grow and harvest food for us. If they take turns, the danger of radiation effects will be small.

Global systems are fragile — anything could trigger a meltdown

Global supply chains have been optimized (short-term) for efficiency at the cost in fragility. We depend on a global economic system for necessities of life. Whether or not there is a pole shift in our future, we are vulnerable to disruptions that might be geographic, astronomical, or political.

Local water, local farms, and local energy will be necessary to our survival some time soon. Vegetable gardens and local organizing are how we prepare.