Charles —

During Saturday’s conference call, I mentioned military-grade attacks on humanity and on Gaia, using fires, directed energy weapons, chemtrails, and weather warfare. These assaults indicate that, in addition to the epochal historic and spiritual forces coming to a head in the present era, there is also a cabal with a hellish agenda. My purpose in bringing up this topic with you is to ask you to expand your narrative.

You emphasize that we should not judge the behavior of others, that if we were to experience all their upbringing and their circumstances, we would do the same. This is a wise and beautiful message, a message that carries a great truth; but I believe there are exceptions. There are sociopaths in positions of power acting under cover of media darkness, and they are doing unthinkably violent and destructive things that neither you nor I nor billions of ordinary people would do under any circumstances.

We know that COVID was a bioweapon, and it is my belief it was not a “lab leak” but a deliberate release, aimed at China and Iran. Ron Unz has written a book about this. Now there are indications that the same people are trying to create a bird flu pandemic, or at least a pandemic scare sufficient to vaccinate the world. I will not go further into this topic here.

You were politely skeptical about unnatural origin of fires and weather disasters, and agreed to consider the evidence that has convinced me that this is real. Here’s an outline of that evidence.

Chemtrails

To me, the strongest evidence is in plain sight. I remember what jet contrails used to look like 30 years ago, and we still see jets today, with narrow clouds behind them that evaporate within a minute. 30 years ago, we never saw skies criss-crossed with trails that linger for hours and slowly dissipate to a white haze.

Peter Kirby has a book on the subject. Dane Wigington has a webpage and a documentary, including videos of the nozzles in-flight turning on and off, and testimony from pilots.

There is also analytic chemistry on chemtrails, indicating they contain aluminum, barium and coal fly-ash.

Wigington’s theory is that chemtrails are a secret and misguided attempt to prevent global warming by increasing the albedo. I am grateful for the evidence that Wigington has pulled together, but I don’t think that his explanation (albedo) is correct. If I had to guess, I’d say that chemtrails are used in conjunction with high-power radio broadcasts (HAARP and successors) to steer air masses.

Weather Warfare

Begin with this interview by a young Alex Jones. Already in the 1960s, the USAF was steering torrential rains into the Vietnamese highlands to slow the motion of guerilla forces on the Ho Chi Minh trail. Read about Operation Popeye. Here is a report from 1974 Senate hearings on the subject, showing that the technology was already effective in 1968. My assumption is that the technology has only grown more efficient and more reliable since then, while being kept from public view.

Not incidental is this report by Mark Skidmore and Catherine Austin Fitts. They document $21 trillion in untraceable spending at the Pentagon (as of 2017). To me, this adds credibility to reports of secret military technologies developed by DARPA, Lockheed Skunkworks, and beyond.

While any one weather event is inconclusive, IMO a series of highly improbable storms in convenient locations suggests that weather is being weaponized in recent years.

The 2023 hurricane that destroyed Acapulco was unique in its provenance. It came out of nowhere in a region not known for hurricanes, headed straight for Acapulco, devastated the city, then disappeared.

Highly unusual weather patterns in Lahaina made the fire there much worse.

When fires destroyed forests in Quebec (June, 2023), there were weather patterns I’ve never seen before that blew the smoke south and west — backwards from the usual direction of prevailing winds. Smoke in Chicago and Washington DC was worse than Beijing for several days, and it came from fires 700 miles away.

108 degrees F in Seattle, 2021, was unprecedented. "Global warming" is less than 2 degrees F so far.

When Hurricane Helene struck Asheville, it was more powerful than when it was over the ocean. Hurricanes are energized by warm, moist air rising from the ocean into cool air masses. They always dissipate over land, and never go so far inland as last fall. The destruction of Asheville was convenient for the lithium miners who had been unable to get past environmental objections of locals.

Fires

Robert Brame has done most to collect evidence that fires in California and Hawaii were unnatural.

In Paradise, houses were burned while trees were spared.

Temperatures were hot enough to melt aluminum and auto glass. These extreme temperatures would not be expected in a wood fire.

In LA last month, houses burned from the inside out.

Both in California and Hawaii, houses with blue roofs were spared while nearby houses with any other color roof were burned to the ground. Who knew to paint their roof blue?

Behavior of FEMA and government authorities was suspicious, especially in Lahaina. Roads were closed off and people barred from leaving. Reporters were forbidden to see the Lahaina devastation afterward Drones were banned. Walls were erected blocking view. People were not allowed to return to their homes months later.

In Quebec, satellite videos show that fires started simultaneously at many sites, hundreds of miles apart.

In California, some trees show signs of being boiled from the inside out, rather than burned from the outside in. This is what you would expect from a microwave beam.



(In 1978, I worked for a while at a Boston think tank, doing government contract research. Part of my job was to assess the feasibility of uv lasers for shooting down guided missiles. J Appl Phys. My guess is that today’s technology uses microwave lasers (“masers”) rather than uv.)



Here is a 1970 DARPA document on Forest Fire as a Military Weapon.

This is reminiscent of the technology that Judy Wood has shown us was used in Manhattan on 9/11.

Much of your writing centers on the confluence of historic forces and the collective reality that are creating the polycrisis of our time. I appreciate the wisdom and the perspective of your analysis. And I’m asking you to add that there are dark forces with technologies outside the public domain, and they are attacking our species and our planet — not for profit, but for motives that are hard for people who are not sociopaths to fathom.

— JJM