Neural Foundry
3d

The discussion of T cell-based approaches versus antibody-based immunity touches on a critical evolution in cell therapy. Soon-Shiong's emphasis on enhancing the body's production of targeted T cells represents a fundamental shift from passive to active immune engagement. What's particularly compelling is the contrast between CAR-T's ex vivo expansion method and ImmunityBio's approach of using low-dose chemo to expose tumor antigens followed by in vivo T cell enhancement.

The neutrophil flipping mechanism (N1 to N2) raises an important consideration for cell therapy design: any approach that leaves residual viral or tumor presence could inadvertently trigger the pro-growth N2 state, potentially undermining the therapeutic goal. This suggests that complete pathogen clearance—which T cell memory facilitates better than antibodies—isn't just preferable but essential for long-term success.

One aspect I'd be curious to explore further is how these cell therapy strategies account for the tumor microenvironment's ability to suppress MHC-1 expression. If cancer cells are actively hiding from T cell recognition, does the low-dose chemo approach sufficiently restore MHC-1 presentation, or do we need additional interventions to overcome this evasion mechanism?

Moi
13h

"Cancer tumors secrete chemical signals that flip N1 to N2, thereby protecting themselves. Tucker asks why this should be. The tumor wasn’t evolved to survive, and it doesn’t have a will of its own. Why is it playing tricks that we would expect to find only in an evolved pathogen?"

I also am no microbiologist, but I would say that tumors have indeed evolved to survive (and immune cells to erase them). Many solid tumors induce the body to supply them with the blood they need to survive through angiogenesis. You have other examples of useful learning in your descriptions of the brilliance of neutrophils. So while these bodily invaders and protectors may not have intentions or brains per se, evolution or luck or Zeus seem to have slithered a thumb onto the scale.

