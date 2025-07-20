What is intelligence? Michael Levin is fond of quoting William James, who defined intelligence as the capacity to reach for a fixed goal by variable means.

Before Levin, the standard perspective of biologists has been that evolution shapes various adaptive programs and behaviors for growth, development, survival and reproduction. The programs are minimally flexible because the environment is unpredictable; but the thing that evolves is the program. “Intelligence” is seen, classically, as a late-comer in the game, providing far more robust path, more capable of adapting to diverse environments; but intelligence evolves only slowly and with difficulty, so it is limited to the latest branches of the evolutionary tree — mammals and birds, in particular.

Levin’s lab is provocative, indeed overturning this paradigm. Levin sees intelligence (James’s definition) everywhere in biology. His experiments demonstrate intelligent problem-solving in a variety of spheres where we would not think to look for it. We expect to see fixed, evolved systems, but Levin shows us flexible goal-oriented behavior.

Parable

Suppose you need a part of a particular shape in order to build widgets.

The quickest and cheapest and most efficient thing to do is to build a mold in the shape of the part, and then you can make as many of them as you need. If evolution works the way we expect, she finds the shortest path to solving the problem at hand. Build a mold.

Suppose you were thinking way ahead. Suppose you knew that your company was going to grow and the needs of the company would change. The widget’s design will constantly be changing. Widgets themselves may go the way of the horse and buggy, superseded by the wodget, and even wodgets may become obsolete before long.

So you don’t build a mold. Instead you hire a team of programmers and hardware engineers, and you create a 3D Printer.

Your venture capital investors are screaming at the Board meeting — why are you wasting their money? They want a return on their investment, and they want it now. The 3D Printer project is a huge diversion. It’s going to take years, and other companies are getting widgets to market before you. Your company is heading for bankruptcy in short order; you will never survive long enough for the 3D Printer to be a competitive advantage. You are fired, and the VC mob hires a new CEO.

Evolution, we thought, rewards those adaptations that are first to market. Evolution doesn’t “think long-term”. Evolution is motivated to develop particular solutions to particular problems because it is quick and efficient. If the competition takes the slow path toward more general, more robust solutions, then the competition will be left in the dust, wiped out long before their superior long-term strategy has a chance to show itself. The standard model of how evolution works is (still) the neo-Darwinism that R. A. Fisher gave us nearly a century ago. In this paradigm, quick-and-dirty always wins out over the lineage that invests for the long term.

What Levin finds — time and again — is that evolution has not taken the direct, efficient path toward the goal. Instead — time and again — the more flexible, more intelligent, more general solution has evolved. Presumably there has been a steep fitness cost for this initial investment, but the lineage manages to survive (time and again) long enough to complete the task and out-compete the branches that took the more direct route.

How did evolution learn to think long-term? How did the organisms that were slowly evolving these generalized solutions compete with other organisms that chose the quick fix? Why were the long-term investors not wiped out in the short term, before their investment in flexible intelligence had time to prove its superior merit? Unless environmental conditions are very unstable, evolutionary models predict that short-term adaptations should quickly wipe out the competition that is investing in the slow process of creating a more flexible response.

Metaphysics

Nature is divided into living and non-living realms.

The non-living realm is ruled by physics, where the past gives rise to the future. Causality is a one-way street. There is no forethought, no strategizing, just the inevitable grinding of gears, the past giving birth to the future.

The living realm is where goals arise, and strategies to meet them. Life has intentions. Life has preferences and desires. Life makes choices in pursuit of future goals.

In the non-living world, the past pushes into the future. In the living world, the desired future reaches back to pull the past forward.

The ancients saw goals and motives everywhere. The river and the wind and the sun were all gods with motives of their own. But in the modern, physicalist view, they were deluding themselves; they were anthropomorphizing. Rivers and weather and sun and stars are physical objects with no goals of their own, fully explainable in terms of causal physics, in which the past gives rise to the future in a predictable way.

In these terms, is evolution a physical process or a living process?

Intelligent design

So long as Levin is demonstrating intelligence in organisms and in cells and in molecular cycles, his radical results are accepted by the science establishment and he is an innovative rock star. But there is a suggestion here that the process of evolution itself is intelligent. In terms of the distinction above between non-living systems that behave mechanically, in which the past pushes the future and living organisms in which the desired state reaches back to pull on the past — could it be that evolution is a living system? The idea of “intelligent design” elicits a knee-jerk reaction from evolutionists because of its roots in Christian theology masquerading as science. It is not ok to speak of evolution as an intelligent process in a biology journal — let alone to put the two words together, “intelligent design”.

With this in mind, let’s look with an open mind at some of the results from Levin’s Tufts University laboratory.

Surprising examples of flexible intelligence from Levin’s lab

Picasso tadpoles grow into normal frogs

The original subject of Levin’s lab was developmental biology, and this is still the core of their work. Levin was able to show that there are electrical patterns in a fetus, a voltage map over many cells that contains information about how body parts will be laid out in the future. In experiments 20 years ago, he was already altering these electrical maps artificially and demonstrating different morphologies — for example, a worm with two heads.

This is already an indication that development takes place from a “blueprint” rather than from a fixed set of assembly instructions. The difference is that the assembly instructions are easier and far more efficient as long as everything goes as planned. But if something unexpected happens, or the process is interrupted, or a wrong step is taken or there is an injury during development that requires re-growing part of the animal — when something unexpected happens, the instruction set doesn’t help you to recover. But with a blueprint, you know what the goal is, and when something goes wrong, you can find a way to get around it so you end up with the correct configuration nevertheless.

The electrical pattern is a blueprint. The pattern in itself isn’t particularly difficult to evolve, and it does not imply “intelligence” by James’s definition. But think of the process of realizing the body plan that is specified in the blueprint. The ability to follow the blueprint, to create the end product, to assess “what needs to change in order to realize this shape?” and to modify growth patterns on-the-fly guided by feedback from comparing the current state to the blueprint — this is intelligence.

Levin emphasizes that the intelligence is not in a brain or neural network or anything that we would recognize as “computation”. We can recognize the intelligence without having any idea how the trick is performed. There is intelligence in the system, even if we can’t see where it is or understand the mechanism by which it works.

In a dramatic demonstration of this intelligence, Levin throws a monkey wrench into the normal path of frog development. In the frog embryo, he intervenes to modify the electrical blueprint so as to create tadpoles with “Picasso faces”. The eyes are in the back of the head. The mouth is off to one side. But the Picasso tadpole develops into a normal frog. The system is smart enough to recover

“Something we discovered years ago — tadpoles need to become frogs. And in order to do that, they have to rearrange their face. They have to move their eyes, their nostrils, everything has to move around. It used to be thought that this was a hard-wired process: every one of these organs moves in the right direction the right amount and you get your frog. This is why it’s important to do experiments and not just assume. We created “Picasso tadpoles” where all the cranio-facial organs were scrambled — the eyes are on top of the head, the mouth is off to the side, Well, these things remodel into normal frogs. All of the organs will move in new paths — in fact, some of them will overshoot and have to double back — until they get to a correct frog face.”

Article in Aeon

Arms and legs

It’s natural for us to think that arms and hands are optimized by evolution to reach and manipulate the world, while legs and feet are optimized for locomotion. But when challenged, people and animals can do either with either. There is a robust flexibility built into the system — “phenotypic plasticity” that enables people without arms to use their legs quite nimbly

Lorelai Mosnegutu plays piano with her toes.

11-year-old Sophie was born with no arms, so she cooks, writes, and draws with her feet.

Dexter the dog lost his two front legs in an auto accident, so he walks (and runs) upright, like a person.

A Turkish family with an inherited balance problem walks on hands and feet (not knees).

Levin reports an experiment in which he cuts off the leg and tail of a salamander and grafts the tail back on where the leg should be. The tail reforms itself into a leg, complete with feet, toes, and claws.

Kidney tubules

Kidney anatomy includes meso-scale tubules, and the tubules are made of cells. Normally (in a newt), 8 to 10 cells come together and join in a circle with a void in the middle, and from these units, tubules are formed. In experiments that Levin cites, the individual cells are made artificially large with genetic engineering. The system is smart enough to use fewer cells for each tubule, so that the size of the tubules (and the size of the newt) remain the same. Remarkably, if the the cells are much larger, they are smart enough to bend a single cell around to form the geometry of a tubule at the original size. The intriguing question: where is the intelligence that directs this adaptation? And how did it evolve, given that the large, genetically engineered cells probably never existed in the newt’s evolutionary past.

Learning

You can train a worm in simple behaviors. Then cut off its head, and the tail grows a new head that remembers the behavior you taught to the old head. This is one of several counter-examples to the universally accepted common sense that memory lives in the brain. (The experiment was repeated in Levin’s lab, but originated decades ago.)

This is one piece of evidence among many that information resides in the universe in some form that we would not recognize as “physical”. Animals, plants, and sometimes humans have access to this information. It comes in, but not through any of the five senses.

Other evidence for this hypothesis includes remote viewing and the stories that children tell of past lives. Animal navigation also counts as evidence, especially the monarch butterfly, who flies thousands of miles to find its way back to the very tree where its great, great, great, great, great grandparents overwintered six generations ago.

Scars that regrow

Male deer sport antlers that fall off every winter and regrow in the spring. You can cut a notch in a deer’s antler, and a scar forms at the site. Next winter, the antler falls off. But when a new antler grows the following spring, it has a tine in the same spot where last year’s antler was cut. [Bubenik, 1985]

Where is the information about that scar stored, and how is it read by the cells that are growing the replacement antler?

I have a bit of personal experience with this phenomenon. Since age 17, I’ve had a small spot of eczema on the back of my left hand, about a square cm. It itches, a minor irritation. Four years ago, I was hit by a car and one of the injuries I sustained ripped the skin off the back of my left hand. Skin was grafted from my arm to cover the spot, and it healed beautifully, but guess what! — the eczema came back in exactly the same place.

Adaptation

Barium salts poison the ion channels that cells use to maintain their electric potentials, and in planaria they cause a worm’s head to shrivel up. The worm grows a new head, and it is resistant to barium salts. Levin notes how unexpected this is. Worms in nature never encounter high enough concentrations of barium to cause a problem, so this is not an evolved adaptation to barium. And yet it is immediate. The worms know to turn on a handful of genes that are otherwise silenced and it solves their problem. There was no time to evolve this adaptation. Indeed, the worm that regrows its head hasn’t changed its genome. But the capacity to respond to this novel situation is pre-adapted in the worm, and the need for that pre-adaptation is recognized and acted upon.

Integration of visual information

A hox gene is a gene that can turn on a whole suite of other genes, initiating a developmental process. It’s like a single line of computer code that calls a pre-programmed subroutine. There is a hox gene that can be activated during the developmental process that creates an eye, complete with lens, iris, retina, and all the nerve hookups.

In Levin’s lab, they were able to grow fish with an eye on the tail. They put in the eye anatomy, but would it be able to function? The system knew, somehow, to connect nerves from the ectopic eye to the spinal column, and the lab was able to confirm that the eye functioned as an eye is supposed to, and that the fish was able to act on visual information presented to the tail eye.

King Solomon’s test

When two women both claimed to be mothers of the same child, King Solomon proposed cutting the baby in half. If only the mothers had come to him sooner, they might both have been satisfied.

If a human embryo is cut in half a few days after conception, each half will grow into a completely developed baby. Twins. This is further evidence that the developmental process has intelligence, in the sense of proceeding toward a planned goal (“blueprint”) rather than following pre-programmed instructions.

Similarly, two embryos can be squished together at this early stage — even if they are genetically distinct — and they will grow together as a single (chimeric) baby.

“Xenobots”

One of Levin’s most telling experiments comes from observing frog epithelial (skin) cells in a growth medium. The cells spontaneously aggregate to form little creatures that seem to have a life of their own. Levin calls them “xenobots”.

Xenobots express thousands of genes that were not expressed when these same cells were part of the frog’s tissue. They grow cilia (hairs) on the outermost cells of each bot, and the cilia enable the bot to swim through the water. Sometimes the motion seems directional, and sometimes it is back-and-forth and sometimes it seems exploratory.

These cells have an evolutionary history as frogs, but they have never been a xenobot before. Who taught them to swim? What motivates them as they move about?

Xenobots have no ears or nerves or anything that could be analogized to a sense organ; yet they respond to music. Xenobots will dance when music is turned on, and stop dancing when the music is turned off.

Most remarkable, xenobots invent their own form of replication. Of course, they can’t lay eggs, and no, the cells don’t divide and split off a baby xenobot. But if they are in the presence of other endothelial cells, they will swim about and shape the cells into new xenobots. “Kinematic self-replication”.

Summary and implications for evolution

Our conventional view is (as Dobzhansky taught us) that “Nothing in biology makes sense except in the light of evolution.” We expect that if an organism has any ability, then the ability has evolved; and if the ability evolved, it was because it was selected for its contribution to the fitness of some ancestor in the past.

Levin is showing us that there are many biological abilities that cannot be explained in this way. The organism responds in ways that look as though it is pre-adapted to conditions unlike anything that could have arisen in its evolutionary past.

Where could these abilities have come from? Levin is aware of the potentially radical implications of his experiments, but he looks for the most conservative explanation. I agree that it is imprudent to rock the foundational scientific paradigms that have been so successful without compelling reasons to do so; however, I think that Levin has given us these compelling reasons, and the alternative, more conventional explanations he offers do not show promise for explaining his most surprising results.

“...but we know that evolution must have been able to come up with intelligence from the bottom up.”

He is committing himself to the traditional view of evolution as a causal process, a physical rather than biological process as I defined it above in the section headed “Metaphysics”. Levin presents us with these mysteries, and he is completely honest about the fact that current understandings of biology provide no explanations. But the places he begins the search for explanations are in mathematics and computer algorithms. He notes that simple mathematical formulas can produce fractals with unexpectedly complex shapes, reminiscent of life.

https://thoughtforms.life/halleys-method-fractal-art/

He shows us simple computer algorithms, far from anything AI, just a few lines of code, and notes that the code can do unexpected things that the programmer never intended. He cites simple biochemical systems — a network of just a few mutually catalyzing enzymes — and demonstrates that even such a simple system is capable of “six kinds of learning”.

But he emphasizes that the emergent phenomena that he cites are not the basis for explaining everything he observes. How do we know that emergence is not the whole story? Because, in his lab, he is able to manipulate the goals at the macro scale (e.g., changing voltage patterns that determine morphology) and the micro scale processes respond by directing themselves toward the new goal. If the macro scale emerged from the micro scale, you would not expect to find this flexible response.

How compelling is the evidence he provides that evolution is a living, intelligent process, beyond what either Darwin or Lamarck envisioned? How adequate are his alternative explanations in terms of simple chemistry and mathematics?

Coda: “Nothing in biology makes sense without teleology.”

With this statement as the title of his latest video, Levin is throwing down a gauntlet. Teleology means an orientation toward goals, and in an effort to be “more scientific”, biologists have adopted a practice of avoiding teleological reasoning or even teleological language. I find it ironic that physicists have no trouble with statements like “the marble seeks the lowest point in the landscape” or “an electrons doesn’t want to be in the same quantum state with any other electron”. But this kind of statement has become anathema in biology.

In my “Metaphysics” above, I define biology as the part of nature that is organized around goal-seeking behaviors. This is Levin’s central message.

Levin’s clear goal is to demystify teleology in biological science. I am a mystic, in the sense that I believe biological processes and perhaps the universe as a whole are sewn through with mind, intention, and thus goal-orientation. But I agree with Levin that this is not a conclusion to be arrived at lightly, and it is appropriate — not just politically expedient, but intellectually appropriate — to exhaust non-mystical explanations for all that we see before invoking a notion of universal mind.

How does Levin keep himself grounded? He defines everything operationally. Intelligence is only intelligence if you can specify the goal, and the entity finds its way there even when you put unexpected obstacles in its path. How does he know that there is intelligence at a particular operation? It’s about interaction protocols

But to a biologist, the worst sin is to write about evolution as a goal-oriented process. This is a remnant from the decades-long struggle with Christian creationists. Levin sees animals, plants, tissues, cells, and even biomolecules as goal-seeking units. Will he go so far as to offer a teleological account of evolution?

No, he won’t. But next week, I will.