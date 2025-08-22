Unauthorized Science

Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
7d

One way to tell the story...

Beginning with Galileo, the world-view of Western civilization became increasingly bottom-up and mechanical. By the end of the 19th century, it looked as though the universe was a vast machine governed by clockwork that operated at the microscopic level.

But then, in the 20th century, physicists took a close look at the microscopic level, and what they found was that mind, in the guise of "measurement" is an essential ingredient. Max Planck famously said, "Consciousness is fundamental. Matter is derived."

Furthermore, in quantum physics, everything is entangled with everything else. The equations of physics apply not to individual particles but to entire systems as integrated wholes.

So scientific inquiry looked as though it was pointing toward reductionist materialism until -- presto-change-o -- QM gave us a world of wholistic idealism.

Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
6d

Daryl Bem (Cornell psychologist) did experiments in time-reversed causality. In one experiment, he tested recall of a list of 48 words. Subjects were drilled AFTER COMPLETING THE RECALL on 24 of those words selected at random. They did better recalling the drilled words, even though the drill took place after the test was over.

https://sci-hub.st/https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21280961/ (Experiment 8)

This was competently done by a scientist with a long history of publications. How can we understand it? Presumably, we don't want to let go of the idea that the past is fixed and can't be changed. If you did poorly on a test when you were in high school, you can study now and learn the material, but it's unlikely you'll be able to change the grade you received back then. But it's logically possible that the present contains potential for different likely futures, and that knowledge of those futures is available to us, most accessible through somatic response or unconscious behavior.

