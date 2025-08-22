“The Universe is not only queerer than we suppose, but queerer than we can suppose.” ― J.B.S. Haldane, Possible Worlds

Early in life,

we all learned to interpret our experience in terms of a consensus reality.

There is a single, objective world, on which we should all be able to agree if we are careful and honest observers.

Reality consists of objects and living things moving through 3-dimensional space.

The behavior of all things, living and non-living, is governed by laws of physics which are discoverable by keen observation and generalization. The laws are universal, and apply without fail.

The past gives rise to the future. The past is fixed and cannot be altered. The future is open-ended.

These statements are so fundamental to our thought processes that we invoke them automatically, without considering that they are assumptions. We don’t know how to reason without them.

The consensus paradigm has served us well. We can navigate our lives, talk to people around the world, earn money, buy groceries, cook dinner, live long and healthy lives. Within this paradigm, there is much subtlety to explore, scientific and political and moral, that can keep us productively engaged for a lifetime, never questioning the fundamentals.

Based on this paradigm, a world of technologies has been developed that would seem nothing short of magic to Aristotle or Galileo or even James Clerk Maxwell.

And yet, there are anomalies, things that don’t fit, paradoxes and mysteries that tell us that the consensus paradigm can’t be the whole story. Ignoring these anomalies is the most practical way to live a rewarding and constructive life. But curiosity leads us out of our comfort zone, and we question, risking our sanity and ability to function in the consensus world.

Some of the anomalies include

Less direct evidence:

An honest assessment of the Giza Pyramids must conclude that we lack the technology to build them today. The largest quarried stones at Baalbek are 10x heavier than today’s biggest cranes could lift. It’s reasonable to conclude that some ancient civilization had technologies that exceeded what is publicly known today. And yet, there is no evidence that they used metals, or that they mined fossil fuels or uranium. It’s likely that they had technology very different from ours that, at least in some ways, could do things we cannot. Was mastery of mental disciplines for macro-PK part of their secret?

There are reports of a breakaway civilization, people who have technologies not described in the open literature, possibly including anti-gravity, zero point energy, and travel through wormholes. Maybe there are underground or undersea bases. There are reports from people who claim to have been there. See, for example, the substack of Wade Frazier or lectures by Phil Schneider.

The way forward:

Reality is probably quite different from the way that we know how to think about it. The scientific method in which I’m so well-trained is not the most likely vehicle into the new paradigm. Maybe young people or people who have had psychedelic experiences will be better able to leap into an expanded reality. In the meantime, I can ask some provocative questions from where I am:

There are indications from science and intimations from religious lore that foundational reality is rooted in consciousness; it is funda- mental or “ideal”. We know that we usually can’t make things happen just by intention; and yet prayer or intention or meditation or affirmation practice can affect reality, especially if practiced by coherent groups of people focused on the same intent. There are also extraordinary individuals who seem to have the power to alter reality on their own. Is reality created collectively by the minds of all conscious beings, with some beings having more mojo than others?



If I were a conspiracy theorist, I would speculate that the reason that Satanic cults abuse and torture young children is that they are creating dissociated personalities with potential for psychic powers not only for clairvoyance but also to alter reality.



If the laws of physics are not absolute, are the exceptions just random — occasional miracles against a background of scientific laws that apply almost all the time? Or is there some regularity to the exceptions, in which case the laws can be expanded?



The easiest place to insert consciousness into established physics is in what quantum theory calls the measurement. It has already been demonstrated by Robert Jahn and Dean Radin, among others, that human intent can alter the probabilities that standard QM regards as purely random. But is this too limited? Altering probabilities at the quantum scale might explain how neurotransmitters are used by consciousness to influence our brain activity. But what about St Joseph flying? What about control of UFOs that have no instrument panel?



If consciousness is the ground of being, then whose consciousness is it? Many philosophers tell us that we are each broken off pieces of universal consciousness, which might be identified with God. There is evidence that our individuality is illusory, and the thoughts appearing in our heads don’t come from our brains alone. But if our individuality isn’t real, then it’s one hell of an illusion. And do we go back after death to being God? Or does our individuality continue in some form from one life to the next?



Time travel? Influence of the future on the present? Premonitions that can prompt us in the present to choose a different future? There is evidence for all these, and yet it’s not clear how to introduce time-reversed causality without contradictions. This was a recurring theme in Einstein’s work through his lifetime. The “grandfather paradox” has been mooted by clear-thinking philosophers. The solution is that there is one, self-consistent universal history, and it may include influences of the future on the past. But this perspective conflicts with our deeply-felt intuition that we have free choice, and our philosophic conviction that “the past is fixed, but the future is open-ended”. For example, I like to think that if travel into the past is possible, I might decide to do it tomorrow; in which case, yesterday will not be what I remember yesterday to be. The end run around the grandfather paradox precludes separation between a past that is set in stone and a future that is contingent.



Does this mean that time travel is logically impossible, or simply that we don’t know how to think about it? Some people tell us that the ETs who appear in UFOs and are so interested in our DNA are not from another planet at all, but rather our descendants from the distant future. That’s why they look generally like us.



Our brains have had a good run, imposing a logical framework that captures a lot of our experience. Have they hit a dead end, where something else will be necessary to comprehend the remaining truths about our human experience?