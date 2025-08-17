Some readers may know that I have researched the biology of aging since the 1990s, and have a blog about aging. Today, I published a comprehensive review of drugs and anti-aging supplements, based on database called DrugAge and a review of that database which is available as a preprint.

You can read the entire review at ScienceBlog.com. If you’re just interested in the conclusions, the summary follows.

Summary My favorites from this list are Melatonin, Berberine, NAC, Rapamycin, and Selegiline. I can recommend the first three unequivocally. Rapamycin has down sides that you should consider, and Selegiline has effects on mood and energy that you may like or dislike. Personally, I take a variety of anti-inflammatory supplements, and I’m glad to have an excuse to eat dark chocolate. I don’t know why there have been no mouse studies of vitamin D. There are broad benefits from vitamin D, and I would be surprised if they did not include life extension. All these drugs and supplements act within the built-in plasticity of the aging program, which is about 20% in rodents, but only 5 – 10% in humans. It is unlikely that we can stack the supplements and expect more than a few extra years of lifespan for our effort. The best reason to take multiple life extension supplements is to hedge our bets, because we really don’t know which of them are effective in humans. Your primary life extension program is diet and exercise. Choose a diet that works for you. Stay slim. Fast for short intervals regularly, and longer fasts as they feel good to you. Choose a variety of physical activities that are self-motivating and include interval training, strength training, flexibility, balance, and endurance. Supplements and drugs are secondary.

You may also be interested in my general advice for a longer life, at AgingAdvice.org.