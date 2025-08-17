Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1d

Thanks Josh.

Metformin appears to be the fountain-of-middle-age, too.

;-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Josh Mitteldorf and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Josh Mitteldorf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture