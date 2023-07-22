Last month, in a closed session of the US Senate Intelligence Committee, a USAF Intelligence Officer named David Grusch testified that certain government programs have in their possession at least a dozen alien spacecraft — UFOs — and that the technology behind these craft was successfully reverse engineered decades ago. According to Grusch, there are military contractors who have technologies unknown to the public or scientific journals. Link to Grusch interview.

Grusch told Congress what these technologies are, but can’t tell us because they are classified. We might guess the answer on the basis of previous rumors (by others) and considerations of what might be necessary for interstellar travel: wormhole navigation or other faster-than-light travel, anti-gravity, free energy from the vacuum. Six years ago, the Navy released videos and related information about observations of UFOs off the coast of San Diego in 2004 that supports the reality of gravity control and instantaneous transport. Present-day physics suggests that a prodigious and abundant energy source would be necessary for interstellar travel.

Precedents

This subject is not new. For example,

An object retrieved at Roswell, NM in 1947 was unconvincingly explained as a weather balloon.

Philip Corso claimed that his job in the USAF was to deliver objects of alien technology to Defense contractors, claiming that they were captured from the Russians or Chinese, and asking them to recreate the technology.

Robert Lazar held a press conference in 1989 in which he claimed to have worked at Area 51 in New Mexico, reverse engineering objects with unexplainable properties, of which he was not told the source.

Hundreds of thousands of Arizonans, including the state’s governor, observed a giant something hovering over the Phoenix skies for hours the evening of 13 March, 1997.

Livestock in the Midwest have been found mutilated and dismembered in ways that defy explanation by human technologies. (For example, bloodless lacerations and missing internal organs with no sign of an incision.)

Steven Greer’s Disclosure Project held a press conference in 2001, in which many pilots and military officers testified to encounters with UFOs.

In 2013, a mummy was recovered from the Chilean Atacama desert that looks like a miniature woman with pointed head, about 6 inches tall, with features, including rib count, skull structure, and DNA differences, that suggest a non-human origin.

All these reports have been denied by official US Government sources. The Roswell crash was a weather balloon. The Atacama mummy was a human with a bizarre combination of mutations. Arizona Governor Fife Symington ridiculed the idea that ETs were flying over Phoenix, until, 10 years later, he apologized for playing that role and told the public he had been mystified by what he had witnessed, but following instructions from above.

Grusch came forward with a story similar to Luis Elizondo six years earlier. Both claimed that there is a small group of people within the US government, but operating outside the rules of the intelligence community concerning what is classified and who has access. The number of people who are permitted to see the whole picture is very small, but many people are sworn to secrecy when they are tasked to work on some small aspect of the UFO mysteries. Private contractors are not subject to FOIA transparency, so much of the work has been outsourced to better keep information from the public.

Steven Greer is probably the best-known publicist for all matters UFO. Greer has long insisted that aliens have only beneficent intentions toward humans, and that reported abductions, livestock mutilations, and the physical and psychological harm attributed to “aliens” is actually perpetrated by human sociopaths who escape prosecution by faking alien encounters. Grusch confirmed Greer’s major contention about technologies that have been kept from the public, but denied that the aliens are all benevolent. According to Grusch, humans have been abducted, abused, brain-wash, and even murdered. Grusch also reports abundant blackmails and murders by humans in service to keeping the ET secrets.

Thus, the subject remains shrouded in secrecy and (probably) concealed by intentional disinformation. There are just too many stories from too many credible people to dismiss the subject as nonsense, and yet the implications take us far from consensus reality, in one direction or another. Which of our core assumptions about the nature of reality and trusted sources of information will we choose to relinquish? The possibilities for interpreting the UFO phenomena are broad.

Interpretations

It is possible that the whole subject is illusory, based on an over-eager public, a government that wants to play to their fears, and an entertainment industry that profits from wild stories. It is possible that Grusch (and Greer and others) are part of an elaborate government-sponsored psy-op, working on behalf of US intelligence services that want us to believe that UFOs are real, It is possible that Grusch is a whistleblower, just as he claims, and he is defying his superior officers by disclosing this information to the US Congress. It is possible that there are, indeed, technologies so advanced that we would regard them as magical, but that these are entirely of human origin, developed in secret government projects, perhaps based on Nazi research, or on the work of Nikola Tesla, or some combination. In this account, the whole ET narrative is an elaborate psy-op to deceive the public about experimentation with advanced military technology. It is possible that the world is being prepared for a faked “War of the Worlds” attack which will serve as an excuse to force compliance with the dictates of totalitarian globalists.

Diana Pasulka has promoted the perspective that the UFO phenomenon cannot be separated from other aspects of anomalous science, parapsychology, mythology, and an idealist metaphysics, in which all physical reality is, at root, a mental construct. Charles Eisenstein has said [my paraphrase of remembered conversation] that “UFOs are as real as anything else in our world, but on a scale where 1 = metal saucers engineered on the basis of advanced understandings of physics and 10 = genies, sprites, and leprechauns, UFOs are a 9.”

Jason Jorjani is the only person I am aware of who has attempted to tie the story of UFOs together with other scientific anomalies, parapsychology, government cover-ups and ancient religious texts that could be interpreted as reporting alien encounters. Jorjani relates his story in the context of an epic struggle for power that has continued through millennia. He suspects that the aliens themselves are in conflict, and that there are humans who have allied themselves with one or another group of aliens, cooperating or even taking orders from non-human entities. The source of the secrecy, according to Jorjani, is the preference of the aliens themselves. Long before Jorjani, there were stories that President Eisenhower disappeared for a “dental appointment” in February, 1954, and signed an agreement with representatives of one extraterrestrial civilization. Jorjani leaves us with the challenge: Prometheus has given to humankind the powers of the gods, and it is up to us to prove we are worthy to use it for constructive purposes, for life and expansion of our knowledge and imagination. Otherwise, these same powers can easily lead to war, enslavement, or even extinction.

Part of the reason that I take seriously the possibility of technologies that defy known physics is that there are ancient artifacts that cannot be manufactured by any technology we have today. The Pyramids of Giza may be the best-known. They are made of multi-ton stones, each with different dimensions, but highly polished and fitting seamlessly together. The largest quarried stones are elsewhere, including Baalbek, Lebanon. Weighing over 1,000 tons, these are far larger than what we know how to transport today, let alone to cut from a rock face and remove from a quarry in one piece. What energy source did they use? There is no remnant waste from ancients using nuclear power, and there are no surviving metal artifacts. Fossil fuel reserves were apparently virgin when they first started to be mined by Europeans in the mid-nineteenth century. A video from UnchartedX describes precision-carved, geometrically precise urns and vases that have been hollowed out and carved from hard stone in one piece. If not metal, what were their tools made from? And how did they achieve the precision that we would manage today with computer-controlled machine tools? I take these stories for evidence that not only are advanced technologies possible, they were in human possession thousands of years before recorded history. Robert Schoch and Graham Hancock are my sources for believing that there was a previous advanced civilization, with technologies more powerful in some ways than ours but based on different science, that was destroyed in the Younger Dryas event at the end of the last ice age.

Why the secrecy? Why the lockdowns and surveillance?

At least since 9/11, we have seen centralization of power justified by a war-time footing, increasing government secrecy combined with invasions of privacy and surveillance of every aspect of our lives. There have been demands that everyone submit to a vaccine that was hastily tested, doesn’t work very well, and does nothing to prevent transmission to others — which was the entire basis for campaigns to “protect grandma” and mandate vaccination for students and employees. We have seen an explosion in censorship of everything from medical literature to Twitter direct messages to Youtube videos. There is discussion of vaccine passports, which will be required for an expanding range of everyday activities. Central banks want to replace cash with more traceable forms of money. This obsession with central control first mushroomed with 9/11, then escalated further during the COVID years. Where is this need for control and lockdown coming from?

We should not discount the possibility that advanced technologies are real, whether or not they are of extraterrestrial origin, and that they are presently in the possession of a global elite. Perhaps these are the same globalists who manipulated the strings of power during the Pandemic and its aftermath. Such technologies probably have a potential as the basis of an era of universal comfort and abundance; the same technologies might also be harnessed for horrendous weapons.

My speculation is that the urgency with which our governments have promoted lockdowns and intrusive surveillance reflects their fear about things that might happen when these technologies become public. There remains many mysteries that this hypothesis can’t explain, but it’s a start.