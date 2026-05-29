Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

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Mark Bailey's avatar
Mark Bailey
May 31

For fun I ran a continued-fraction experiment to investigate.

Real π begins:

[3; 7, 15, 1, 292, 1, 1, ...]

I compared that to a synthetic π-like number:

[3; 7, 15, 1, 5, 1, 1, ...]

Up to denominator 113, both numbers produce essentially the same ladder of good approximations:

179/57, 201/64, 223/71, 245/78, 267/85, 289/92,

311/99, 333/106, 355/113

But then they diverge. For real π, 355/113 is so accurate that nothing with denominator up to 10,000 beats it. For the synthetic version, 355/113 is much less accurate, so later denominators keep producing new records.

So the large 292 in π’s continued fraction creates an unusually strong early approximation that suppresses later record-breakers. According to AI, this means that the chart is controlled by continued-fraction structure, not by decimal digits.

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1 reply by Josh Mitteldorf
John w M's avatar
John w M
May 30

I'm not good at solving maths problem and neither is AI (In one recent study, researchers at Boston University “inoculated” students by alerting them that the AI chatbot ChatGPT tends to produce inaccurate summaries of academic sources and struggles with complex math and then asked them to complete related tasks using the tool. Participants warned about the source summaries were significantly more likely to verify the AI’s output on that task. The warning had no significant effect on the math problems, where verification rates remained low. Some participants told the researchers they came in trusting AI’s mathematical abilities; some said the experiment’s time constraints, which were built in to mimic real-world deadlines, cut into how often they verified results. Scientific American May 29th 2026)

Perhaps you could try alter.systems, an AI that you recommended recently. Don't know if it can solve your "Golden Ratio" problem but it won't fob you off with irrelevant answers if you persevere ?

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