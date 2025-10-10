Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

Matej Pavsic
A nice, inspiring post. This reasoning is in many respects along the lines of my paper "On the Tangled Hierarchy of Wave Functions and Observers", posted on Qeios https://www.qeios.com/search?q=pav%C5%A1i%C4%8D .

Preceding ideas can be found in the book "

The Grand Biocentric Design: How Life Creates Reality Hardcover – November 17, 2020

by Robert Lanza (Author), Matej Pavsic (Author), Bob Berman (Author)

https://www.amazon.com/Grand-Biocentric-Design-Creates-Reality/dp/1950665402

psmi
Hello, and thank you for this and all your posts. You have really opened my mind to considering reality. A beautiful thing!

There's a lot I could say and ask, but I just wanted to try to articulate one thing that this brings me to think about - relating to the "new scientific paradigm" and "new modes of scientific investigation".

You mention Bacon's (?) "foundations of science" and the one that I stop on is the second - the idea that there is an objective reality.

I "was trained as a scientist", and by that we all mean, of course, "objective" science of the kind defined above - which everyone can repeat because reality has a presumed existence outside of any individuals. We are invited to consider that this is the only kind of science - and that anything failing this test is not science and not real.

However I would contend that a truer definition of science would be something like: good faith enquiry into the nature of reality. Most of 'objective science' fits that (and works because of adherence to 'good faith'), but there are clearly limits to which aspects of reality can be examined in a way which meets the criterion of objectivity.. .and yet what lies beyond is still reality!

For example I can do 'experiments' regarding my subjective experience which lead to observations an theories that nobody else can replicate - because they are not in my head and can never be. You might call this 'subjective science' and I don't see that it is any less valid.

It seems a facile truism, but surely central to any consideration of reality, that all observations, explanations, propositions and knowledge can only exist as part of subjective experience anyway. 'Subjective science' is all we have, period. Now we might encompass within that some kind of mapping of 'objective science' but it is only ever held indirectly - that is, through the sensations of light reflecting from the papers we might read or the instruments we inspect, through to the conceptions we might make of the laws we read about, and so on. It's all 'just in our heads', obviously.

I think this can fit with your outlook - perhaps with the "other 50%", and there is a LOT to consider about that of course. But when you say..

"I think that our greatest challenge as scientists is to create a new scientific paradigm combined with new modes of scientific investigation"

..it makes me think that these new modes should explicitly drop the requirement for objectivity, which you have argued yourself is violated anyway.

And it seems to me that if you do that, you also have to jettison ideas like "our" paradigm.. ..which imply to me a shared and therefore objective understanding. I think you have to go further and also say that other people, and their theories, also only exist in our own experience.. ..which means all I can really say is they only exist in MY experience!

I am, further, perfectly prepared to believe that I might find, through the use of subjective science, that really I don't exist either and what I think of as 'my' experience is just a localized, and temporarily isolated patch of something you might call a 'global subjective experience'... ..but I feel like it is necessary to first drop the adherence to ideas of 'objective material reality' and science in order to find out!

Just my 2 cents :) Thanks again, and please know that I really appreciate your work..

