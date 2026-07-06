Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

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Duncan Pond's avatar
Duncan Pond
5d

Consciousness, or witnessing existence itself, is the basis of Reality, of the universe. Science has it upside down, it’s not matter first, it’s existence 1st from which all things are created.

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tony74's avatar
tony74
5d

A "good old chat" here by Rupert Sheldrake:

Rupert Sheldrake - The Science Delusion

https://youtu.be/JKHUaNAxsTg

Nikola Tesla said something along similar lines, I can't remember where/when I read it, but this article comes close:

Nikola Tesla Quotes About God: Wisdom and the Universe

https://daily.befagi.com/nikola-tesla-quotes-about-god-wisdom-and-the-universe/

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