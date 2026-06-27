Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Blue Sky Maiden's avatar
The Blue Sky Maiden
Jun 27

'God/s' is extra-terrestrial & yet also very terrestrial in many cultural awareness, you seem confused needlessly I feel.

.

Almost all cultures talk of 'alien-like' intervention in forming the world & its peoples, but the aliens are very often OF THE EARTH & the life forces of the Earth. Outside influence from Luminaries is also often involved.

.

Everyone should know 'gods'= 'elements & processes of Nature', & elements of Nature can be alien when too complex of overwhelming to comprehend.

Reply
Share
K V Ramani's avatar
K V Ramani
Jun 27Edited

It is worth exploring sapience as the one composite quality which makes humans uniquely different from all other species on earth. It is what our species is named for after all. The attributes you list – capacity for abstract thought, symbology of language, analytic thinking and aesthetic appreciation – form the pillars of sapience. But they do not add up to sapience, as in the sum of its parts being less than the whole.

Sapience is more than being introspectively self-aware. To me, it also means being aware of, or at least being capable of exploring, our place in the scheme of the universe at large. Each of your four building blocks opens up a different pathway to connect us to the universe in one particular dimension. These pathways do not necessarily converge together and may even be at odds with one another. The skepticism of scientists exploring the physics of the material universe towards those expounding philosophy and mystical abstract thought, for example. Perhaps they will merge at some distant future into a uniquely defining harmonics which can be referred to as multidimensional superconsciousness or universal consciousness. We are by no means there yet.

Have other beings attained such a state? When/Where? We can only guess at the answers. The mythologies of our ancient civilizations, even the contemporary Bible, describe events and characters which allude to our distant ancestors or future progeny from here on earth or, equally, to other forms of intelligence from elsewhere in the universe. Either way, they had traveled farther along the evolutionary ladder than where we are now.

Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Josh Mitteldorf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture