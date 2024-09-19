Share this postWhirled Peas, an offeringmitteldorf.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhirled Peas, an offering15-minute meditation for peaceJosh MitteldorfSep 19, 20246Share this postWhirled Peas, an offeringmitteldorf.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5Shareor listen right here…1×0:00-14:25Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.6Share this postWhirled Peas, an offeringmitteldorf.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5Share
Thanks Josh,
Can't do that right now.
I meditate for human harmony on bike rides, without electronics, but with smiles for pedestrians.
Yours striving for worldly peace.
John
That was beautiful and much appreciated. I recommend it. It reminded me of something I thought was from Kabbalah, Jewish Mysticism, but found it was from Maimonides, whose birthplace in Cordoba I visited last year. Each person must view oneself and the entire world as equally balanced between good and evil, and that one's every word, thought, and action can have a tremendous impact on tipping the scale. I also remembered the movie "Free Wilily" from when my children were kids and think it would be a good movie for our grandkids as well as ET.