Unauthorized Science
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
About
13:29
Unauthorized Science Podcast
Radical Empiricism at unauthorizedScience.org
LATEST
·
13:29
CO2 is the Least of our Worries
New
13:29
CO2 is the Least of our Worries
Yes, ecosystems are collapsing. No, it has nothing to do with CO2.
Aug 4
•
Josh Mitteldorf
14
Share this post
CO2 is the Least of our Worries
mitteldorf.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
24:00
Schoch Waves from our Solar System and Beyond
There have been, and will be again, many destructions of mankind arising out of many causes; the greatest have been brought about by the agencies of…
May 29
•
Josh Mitteldorf
21
Share this post
Schoch Waves from our Solar System and Beyond
mitteldorf.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
15:11
Windfall for an Election Software Company
and a Muzzle for anyone who questions Election Integrity
Apr 28
•
Josh Mitteldorf
28
Share this post
Windfall for an Election Software Company
mitteldorf.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
41:04
A diplomatic critique of American hegemony
Listen now (41 min) | credit to GlobalResearch.ca, Blake Morgan, Voces 8, and Jean Sibelius
Mar 24
•
Josh Mitteldorf
3
Share this post
A diplomatic critique of American hegemony
mitteldorf.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
34:30
A Cell in the Body of God
Part 1 and (beginning 15:30) Part 2
Mar 10
•
Josh Mitteldorf
11
Share this post
A Cell in the Body of God
mitteldorf.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
15:31
A Cell in the Body of God, part 1
Is there a connection between spiritual transcendence and globalist control?
Mar 7
•
Josh Mitteldorf
9
Share this post
A Cell in the Body of God, part 1
mitteldorf.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
16:11
A Grand Unified Theory of Corruption and Treachery
Book review: Gold Warriors, by Peggy and Sterling Seagrave
Dec 23, 2022
•
Josh Mitteldorf
8
Share this post
A Grand Unified Theory of Corruption and Treachery
mitteldorf.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
37:30
Someone is hopeful
The Great Awakening vs The Great Reset
Sep 10, 2022
•
Josh Mitteldorf
17
Share this post
Someone is hopeful
mitteldorf.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
27:14
The Hypnotized Masses
Two book reviews
Jun 27, 2022
•
Josh Mitteldorf
1
Share this post
The Hypnotized Masses
mitteldorf.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Share this publication
Unauthorized Science
mitteldorf.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2023 Josh Mitteldorf
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts