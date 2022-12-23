Unauthorized Science

Home
Podcast
Archive
About
13:29
Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science Podcast

Radical Empiricism at unauthorizedScience.org
LATEST
·
13:29
CO2 is the Least of our Worries
New
13:29
CO2 is the Least of our Worries
Yes, ecosystems are collapsing. No, it has nothing to do with CO2.
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
1
24:00
Schoch Waves from our Solar System and Beyond
There have been, and will be again, many destructions of mankind arising out of many causes; the greatest have been brought about by the agencies of…
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
13
15:11
Windfall for an Election Software Company
and a Muzzle for anyone who questions Election Integrity
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
11
41:04
A diplomatic critique of American hegemony
Listen now (41 min) | credit to GlobalResearch.ca, Blake Morgan, Voces 8, and Jean Sibelius
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
3
34:30
A Cell in the Body of God
Part 1 and (beginning 15:30) Part 2
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
2
15:31
A Cell in the Body of God, part 1
Is there a connection between spiritual transcendence and globalist control?
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
1
16:11
A Grand Unified Theory of Corruption and Treachery
Book review: Gold Warriors, by Peggy and Sterling Seagrave
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
1
37:30
Someone is hopeful
The Great Awakening vs The Great Reset
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
3
27:14
The Hypnotized Masses
Two book reviews
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
© 2023 Josh Mitteldorf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing