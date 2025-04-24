Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
5d

I have never taken psychedelics, but I imagine that others who do are the source and inspiration for this material.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Josh Mitteldorf and others
TruthManifest's avatar
TruthManifest
13h

Hmmm, what’s your thoughts on Flat Earth? Have you looked into it? I ask this with the utmost respect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Josh Mitteldorf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture