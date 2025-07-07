Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexis Baden-Mayer's avatar
Alexis Baden-Mayer
3d

Fascinating! After reading Finders by Jeffery E Martin, I’m very interested in how we might evolve our stress response into higher states of consciousness, what he calls Persistent Non-Symbolic Experience… seems there’s evidence that’s happening: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7431950/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SmithFS's avatar
SmithFS
3d

So in your opinion, if we colonized Mars, would the offspring born there inherit adaptions to the lower gravity? And eventually, much sooner than Darwinian selection would predict, evolve into a new species of human?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Josh Mitteldorf and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Josh Mitteldorf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture