Unauthorized Science

Josh Mitteldorf
6d

Catherine Austin Fitts was on Tucker Carlson's show last week. About 45 minutes in, she says out loud what I have whispered.

170 deep underground military bases in the US alone, powered by energy sources not in the public domain, connected by high-speed rail tunnels.

The whole project funded by tens of trillions of dollars that (she and Skidmore documented) went missing from the Pentagon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8pA2TDXtew&t=2700s

I don't know for sure that this is true, but I have suspected it as I put together pieces of testimony from Richard Dolan and Phil Schneider and Jason Jorjani. If true, it means that everything we see in politics and economics is a managed game, and the real controllers of the world are people who have this knowledge and energy and money. It also probably means that they fear (or are creating) a global catastrophe that could kill billions, and that they are serious enough that they've created places to hide, large enough to re-seed civilization after the catastrophe is over.

Alexis Baden-Mayer
3dEdited

Thank you, Josh! I had skimmed through this, to see if Spartacus was covering all the bases, but I hadn’t dug deep, so I appreciate you picking up this section, shedding light on it, and filling in details I missed or didn’t understand. A couple things Spartacus left out that I’ve been meaning to add as a comment to the series are: 1. Metabiota being folded into Ginkgo Bioworks (I watched this with interest, as Ginkgo collaborates with Bayer-Monsanto) 2. All the connections between all the people involved, my favorite example being Avril Haines’s dad inventing the nano lipid particle technology (initially for Doxil) that was essential to giving the mRNA gene editing injections the power to break into cells.

Still, Spartacus’s series is the most comprehensive attempt I’ve seen to connect all the dots. Hopefully, it will help us understand what’s unfolding now. There’s always so much more to integrate, as you see better than anyone else.

1 reply by Josh Mitteldorf
