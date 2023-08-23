1× 0:00 -27:04

The pandemic and, in particular, the globally-coordinated response were a wake-up call to those of us who have become inured to greedy corporations and power-hungry politicians. The lies were audacious. Deaths were on the scale of a world war. “Science” was weaponized as the last name brand that inspired public credence.

What made no sense at all was that the damage to our human species exceeded by far any profits or political gains that might have accrued. We were shocked and shaken into noticing that there have been precedents for the COVID deception, other crimes against humanity and attacks on our institutions for which we are at a loss to ascribe commensurate motive.

Below, Part One of this essay is an overview of various assaults on humanity: biowarfare, false-flag terror attacks, weather manipulation, fire, disruption of food production and industrial supply chains, corruption of science, suppression of technologies and infowars in general. All these are “deniable” after the fashion of occult fifth-generation warfare. The motives may be sufficiently obscure that we are tempted to deny, case by case, that human machinations were involved.

Part Two will start from the Jeffrey Epstein story as an entré into an underworld that tortures small children, ritualizes unthinkable violence, and generates broken personalities that perpetuate a hellish tradition. People with a more religious outlook than mine are able to understand this as the work of Satan. Others who believe that extraterrestrials have shaped human history may understand these crimes in terms that do not impeach basic “human” goodness. For my part, I have no place in my belief system for the stories I hear. I speculate that whoever or whatever is conducting ritual human sacrifice might also be responsible for the more visible, large-scale atrocities of Part One.

In Part Three, I will raise a cloud of disturbing questions, and offer you no answers

Part One: Assaults on Humanity

The COVID Deception

The SARS-CoV-2 virus shows certain signs of having been genetically engineered. Biowarfare can never be contained. There is always blowback, and the chance that it will kill more “friends” than “enemies”. So is biowarfare research a huge, stupid mistake? Is it, like nuclear armament, a form of bureaucratic madness? Or is it diabolical, pure evil?

COVID-19 may have leaked from a bioweapons lab, but the predominance of evidence is that it was deliberately released. There have been a series of simulated pandemic “preparedness” exercises over a 20 year period, role-playing exercises in which leaders seem more intent on asserting top-down control than on saving lives. The most recent was Event 201 in New York, October, 2019, just as COVID was emerging in Wuhan. Robert F Kennedy’s 2021 book describes many previous exercises. Another indication of premeditation is that portions of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, too long to be coincidental, had been patented by Moderna in 2017. Moderna had no products before 2021, and its corporate lifeline came from NIH grants.

Closely related is evidence that the COVID pandemic was deliberately mismanaged. When bureaucrats make mistakes, it is usually because they are applying tried-and-true remedies to a novel situation where these stratagems are ineffective. But the opposite situation prevailed with COVID. Masking, social distancing, economic shutdown, and the suppression of early treatments while waiting for vaccines — all these measures had been discredited in the classical literature of epidemiology. One of the established guidelines for public health officials has been to avoid escalating fear that could lead to public panic; but in 2020, COVID dangers were exaggerated in public communication, as if to deliberately seed fear in the collective unconscious.

It is a strange kind of “mistake” that causes people to implement measures that had been known to fail in the past, in response to a pandemic that was in reality less deadly than the Hong Kong flu of 1968.

The suppression of hydroxychloroquine with fraudulent data and of ivermectin with tall tales about horse paste were inexcusable. Was the gamble that a new vaccine technology could be developed in time to halt a pandemic simply manic optimism overcoming reason? A reason to think “no” was that the vaccines were designed to turn the human body into a factory for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. For naturally evolved viruses, the spike protein is likely to be optimized simply for binding to cells in the lungs and nasal passage to facilitate viral entry. But the COVID spike protein was engineered to be nasty, causing blood clots and damage to nerves, arteries, and heart tissue, evading the blood-brain barrier to attack the brain. Vaccine design was implemented by lab scientists who were acting skillfully in good faith; but people at the top must have known that choice of the spike protein as epitope was likely to be disastrous; the first publications about this were in June, 2020.

Serious complications, including death, from the COVID vaccines have been reported about 100 times more often than the worst vaccines in the past. This was predictable, an unthinkable crime in the name of “public health”. It would have been reckless to propagandize and coerce billions of people to try out a whole new vaccine technology for which there was no long-term safety data. But midway through the vaccine rollout, Robert Malone came forward to tell us that in fact there was a long history of safety data for the mRNA vaccines. He had invented and patented mRNA vaccines in 1993, and invested years of research trying to make them safe. He had given up after trying every variant he could think of, concluding that the lipid nanoparticles were inherently unsafe and that the mRNA could sometimes copy itself as a permanent addition to the genome. Even if the vaccines had not been built around the toxic spike protein, they would still have been dangerous.

Closure of whole sectors of the world economy slowed COVID transmission, but in the end they increased the COVID death toll, while adding untold suffering, with deaths of despair, addiction, and starvation that rivaled mortality of the disease itself.

What kind of person creates a virus optimized to kill millions worldwide and then floods the medical literature with lies that magnify the death toll? Are there organizations of such people?

Weather Warfare and “Wildfires”

Geoengineering, chemtrails, and weather warfare remain topics discussed by only a fringe of the fringe, though the results are increasingly obvious. Thank you to Dane Wigington and Peter Kirby. Evidence includes criss-crossed white trails in the sky, residues of aluminum and barium in soils, films and eyewitness accounts of military planes carrying tanks of dispersants (principally fly ash waste from coal plants). 108 degrees in Seattle is too much to explain via two degrees of global warming. Rainclouds stay locked off the US west coast for weeks at a time while California is consumed in decades-long droughts. These are deniable acts of war, but the purpose is completely obscure. (I dismiss the idea that the motivation is to increase the earth’s albedo in order to slow global warming because it can’t work for that purpose, and because some weather warfare seems to be gratuitously destructive.)

The extent of the chemtrail program suggests that it must have a vast budget — at least tens of billions of dollars per year — and tight security, despite participation by thousands of pilots and aircraft mechanics. The purpose is obscure. My best guess is that metal deposits in the stratosphere are used in conjunction with vast antenna systems (HAARP) to control weather.

Fire, like weather warfare, artificial earthquakes, and biowarfare, is a deniable attack which can be reported as a natural disaster. Most recently, suspicious fires have been in the news. In the spring there were extensive fires across Quebec, accompanied by rare weather patterns that created breathing hazards for days on end in America’s most populous cities, up to 800 miles away. There were many suspicious aspects of the Maui fires, starting with the fact that hydrants were turned off and alarms never sounded. The fires burned hotter than wood fires are supposed to burn, melting car windows and wheel rims. Police barriers prevented people escaping, and the Coast Guard blocked humanitarian relief arriving by boat. The World Economic Forum had been promoting a plan to use Maui as a prototype for AI-controlled city of the future, and local residents, including indigenous peoples, had refused to sell to private real estate developers even at a generous premium over market prices. Following Maui, there was a fire in the Canary Islands (Off Morocco, owned by Spain) with similar characteristics. Years earlier, fires in California appeared to be too hot and unexplainably selective, leaving flammable pine needles intact while burning houses to white ash and melting wheel rims in nearby cars. Trees seemed to be boiled from the inside, rather than burned from the outside, suggesting microwave weapons. Judy Wood documented a similar phenomenon when cars were “toasted” half a mile from Ground Zero on 9/11. My friend in Oregon thinks the wildfires there are really wild, but was weather manipulation involved? We can no longer know. There are no trusted news sources, and maybe that is the intent.

One of the most toxic fires in history took place in East Palestine, Ohio last February, when a train derailed and caused a tanker car to spill its toxic contents. Though only one tanker was leaking after the crash, five tanker cars were deliberately cut open and their contents torched, sending toxic fumes into the air over thousands of square miles, and dumping pollutants into streams that feed the Ohio River and the Mississippi. Mismanagement turned a costly accident into an environmental disaster and public health nightmare.

The War on Terror

9/11 was a moment of shock and awe. As our minds came gradually unfrozen, truth movements appeared over the ensuing years, seeded by David Ray Griffin, Steven Jones, and Richard Gage. The revelation that elements within our own government could commit a crime of this magnitude and that nor the Justice Department nor Congress nor The New York Times would out them — this was a mental tsunami that swept away our ideals with our beliefs. Credibility of government agencies and mainstream media came crashing down in free-fall. There followed anthrax attacks (“Death to America. Death to Israel. Allah is great.”), subway bombs, school shootings, and machine gunners from on high. None of it was what it appeared to be. Or maybe it was. How could we know? The reliable sources were now discredited, and we were on our own to hypothesize about what was real. The Power of Nightmares.

The election of Barrack Obama was a seminal moment in this history. He was a legal scholar who knew full-well that his predecessor had shredded the Constitution. He promised us a return to transparency and the rule of law. When Obama the President betrayed Obama the Candidate, the New Police State transformed before our eyes from a horrific anomaly to a bipartisan consensus.

Attacks on democracy

The American CIA has sponsored coups d’état around the world, overthrowing dozens of duly-elected leaders to install corporate-friendly dictators in their place. American democracy is also being subverted, with elections rigged by computer software. Neither Republicans nor Democrats seem to have any interest in replacing the black boxes that count our votes with a transparent and fully verifiable election system. My research and personal experience is in this four-part series. [one, two, three, four].

The US has a long history of political assassinations, and the CIA has killed or deposed dozens of populist leaders who threaten business interests. Since 1963, domestic assassinations have had a determinative effect on the political direction of our nation. John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert were assassinated with collusion of CIA chief Allen Dulles and Vice President Lyndon Johnson. Martin Luther King, John Lennon, and Malcolm X were assassinated because of their power to incite powerful antiwar sentiments. Johnson and, later, Clinton left a trail of corpses along their paths to power. Continuing in this century, political assassinations have been disguised as suicides and airplane crashes. Paul Wellstone was killed to quell his presidential aspirations. Mike Connell was murdered to cover up theft of the 2004 election by G W Bush. Seth Rich was killed to cover up theft of the 2016 primary by Hilary Clinton. Journalist Gary Webb was killed to stop his reporting about the CIA’s involvement in the drug trade, and we may never know the story that Michael Hastings was chasing when his car went wild on a busy Los Angeles street.

The rule of law in the US is under attack. What is the justification for not prosecuting shoplifters? Certainly America’s urban police forces need reform, education, oversight, maybe redirection, but defunding the police is not a step toward any of these. People of color in high-crime neighborhoods are the most direct victims when police stand down. The whole BLM movement appears to have been astroturfed. What sense does it make to open our borders to illegal immigration while our INS is a huge bureaucratic roadblock to legal immigration? Whatever you think of the legal foundation for indictment of Trump, the jailing by a sitting president of his principal political opponent has an anti-democratic appearance. The contrast to the Justice Department’s treatment of Hunter Biden is bifurcating America. Worst, the jailing of Julian Assange is a direct attack on our Constitutional guarantee of press freedom.

Attacks on Science

All forms of “alternative medicine” have been pushed to the sidelines by pharma companies in collusion with the medical establishment, including research journals and med schools. Traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture, ayurvedic medicine, herbal medicine, and indigenous medicine all have profound potential to heal, but Western doctors have not been trained in these disciplines, and there is little enthusiasm for research where there is no profit potential. Homeopathy really works, despite a solid proof from established principles of biochemistry that homeopathic remedies are diluted so finely that not a single molecule of the active ingredient remains. Credible scientists, including two Nobel laureates, have devoted serious attention to the hypothesis that water carries a chemical imprint of what has been previously dissolved in it, water memory. Healing the human body is an ancient art, which has been reduced by Western Medicine to a one-dimensional algorithm that ignores diversity of circumstances and genetics.

Because of my background, I am particularly sensitive to the subversion of science. The story of Peter Duesberg is a good place to start, but the vendetta goes well beyond biomedicine. Sanctioned science is reductionist science, explaining the world by “emergence” built up from the properties of elementary particles. The opposite is holistic science, which is marginalized or censored outright. This includes ecology, bulk quantum effects, and the multifaceted powers of extended mind — telepathy, psychokinesis, precognition, energy healing, and remote viewing. Half a century ago at Harvard, I learned quantum physics from Julian Schwinger, a Nobel laureate who discovered scientific censorship only toward the end of his life. He resigned in protest from the American Physical Society, writing “The pressure for conformity is enormous. I have experienced it in editors' rejection of submitted papers, based on venomous criticism of anonymous referees. The replacement of impartial reviewing by censorship will be the death of science.” It goes without saying that if Duesberg and Schwinger could not get their ideas into print because they were considered too radical, imagine how much more severe are the barriers confronting more mortal scientists.

Withholding transformative technologies

Technologies that could transform our lives are being hidden from the scientific community and suppressed with peer review as a first line of defense, but using threats and murder when necessary. The technology of which I have direct and certain personal knowledge is cold fusion, but Steven Greer says there are far more powerful technologies, developed almost 100 years ago. The notebooks of Nikola Tesla have never been published. David Grusch testified to Congress of advanced technologies reverse-engineered by the US military, using downed UFOs. Richard Dolan, Jason Jorjani, and others have speculated about vast underground cities where an elite minority live with technologies that are far beyond the science that is available above ground.

Private control of the money supply

This goes back to creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913. The story is too long and complex for this space, but it is told masterfully by Ellen Brown, among others. Suffice it to say that money creation is a public good, and that its redirection for private gain is an ongoing travesty on a global scale.

It is easy to see the privatization of money as an act of greed rather than pure evil, but I include the topic here because bankers seem to be implicated in the abominations that I will allude to in Part Two.

Livestock mutilation and human abduction

These phenomena are generally reported only in the context of UFO literature, but both are well-documented and defy conventional explanations.

Here’s a recent article in The New Yorker about cattle mutilation, and here’s the Wikipedia page. The New Yorker article describes a few cases that are explainable in mundane terms, and leaves the reader to imagine the rest. This LA Times article is appropriately focused on the cases that are harder to explain. Animals are dissected and left in the pasture, often with injuries that cannot be explained in terms of human medical technology. For example, organs are removed with no sign of a surgical incision, and blood may be completely drained from the animal’s body.

Dr John Mack of Harvard Medical School made alien abduction real. In two volumes, he described his long experience skeptically interviewing many self-proclaimed abductees in depth. He cited physical evidence in addition to scattered memories and hypnotic regression. Often, abductees report that sperm or eggs were extracted during encounters, memories were blurred, and time disappeared from their accounting.

In Part Two, I will consider a narrative in which all the Assaults on Humanity are demonic or extraterrestrial or paranormal or, in some other way, outside our experience of greed and callousness that commonly lead ordinary mortals into harmful behaviors. If livestock mutilations and human abduction are indeed related to other Assaults, they provide a strong motivation to look outside human nature to understand what is happening.

Attack on the world’s food

Legal, economic, and patent-based attacks threaten the viability of small farmers who supply food with far higher efficiency (acre for acre) than agribusiness. (Agribusiness is more efficient dollar for dollar.) Food processing plants find themselves in the path of planes that drop out of the sky. Grain silos are blowing up. These are attacks — anonymous and deniable — on the food supply of the planet. Cui bono? I have no answers.

Attack on our minds and communal sense-making

The most significant attack on humanity is the least visible. I believe that human communities have a powerful ability to know what is true and real. Collectively, we are better able to keep our head and know what comports with our intuition and common sense. This faculty is maintained through conversations, through gossip that tells us who has lied to us in the past, through open debate, through body language, and through telepathy. It is powerful, but it is hackable. Demagogues have been skilled at manipulating public perception since the beginning of history. But in the 20th century, a science of propaganda was born, the bastard stepchild of Sigmund Freud through his double nephew, Edward Bernays. Public relations has morphed to mental manipulation, mind control, and brainwashing. Corporate ownership of the media, MK-Ultra, Monarch Mind Control, Project Mockingbird, controlled opposition, censorship of social media and selective “editing” of the scientific literature, CIA agents embedded in the mainstream press — all these are elements of a project to take away from us the primary superpower of the collective. The sensemaking ability of (especially) the college-educated public has been deeply subverted, and when we cannot know what is true, we have no authentic agency.

Assembling pieces of understanding

How can we understand the multi-pronged attack on civilization, human health, and life on our planet? Perhaps there are people under the influence of an evil beyond our comprehension who are responsible for sex crimes, financial crimes, and technocratic crimes against humanity. Perhaps demons or extraterrestrials or fallen angels are directly involved. Our inability to think about an evil so far outside our experience leads to confusion, inattention, or active denial of what we are seeing.

In Part Two of this essay, I will touch on Satanism, child rape, human trafficking, and connections to organized crime. In Part Three I will offer some historic context and tentative hypotheses.

Please comment! If I am lost in a rabbit hole, please throw me a lifeline. I have spent the last week with people who reinforce my world-view and I especially need to hear from others who don’t.