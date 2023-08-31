Unauthorized Science

Unauthorized Science

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Sarah Smith's avatar
Sarah Smith
Aug 31, 2023

Humanity cannot comprehend these deeds because humans are fundamentally compassionate and loving. They cannot imagine other humans intentionally trying to harm other humans. But there are other entities on this planet. Some exist in other dimensions and are parasitic in nature (feeding off negative emotions). Others are hidden but control the financial system and those in power. The world leaders are likely either puppets/minions or NOT human.

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William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
Aug 31, 2023

I wrote about Eliphas Levi's take on the devil recently. So many have been talking about evil lately I thought it might resonate. He published in 1854, but his language speaks fairly clear to what we are dealing with.

https://williamhunterduncan.substack.com/p/on-the-problem-of-evil-part-ii

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