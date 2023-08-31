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Last week, I wrote about a many-pronged assault on humanity: biowarfare, false-flag terror attacks, weather manipulation, fire, suppression of beneficial technologies and infowars in general. I promised a two-part series, but it now will be three parts. Part two is the iceberg of which Jeffrey Epstein was the visible tip: pedophilia, human trafficking, use of torture to destroy the minds of children, and alleged Satanic rituals.

What is the reason for connecting pedophilia with deadly vaccines, weather manipulation, and a globalist agenda? (1) Some of the same people are involved. The Clintons, Gates, and Trump, Prince Andrew and other world leaders were chummy with Epstein. Survivors of child trafficking report being abused by some of the richest and most powerful people in the world, with specific references to being raped at Bilderberg meetings. (2) The MSM are aggressively covering for both. Can it be that they serve two masters? (3) Both kinds of atrocities imply a deranged mindset that is bent on death and destruction as ends in themselves. (4) Mind control and blackmail are plausible ways to make people do unconscionable things and to prevent public disclosure, respectively.

I admit this is a hunch. I continue to invite your participation into an exploration of ongoing crimes against humanity.

Trigger warning: This is the darkest piece I’ve ever written. I’ve left out the pornographic details — you can read them in a book I reference or listen to interviews. I write below about an evil that is beyond anything I can imagine, and I cite evidence that it is making a bid to take over the world. Hence I write to encourage understanding that breeds resistance.

If you choose to read on from here, you might ask a friend to join you for support or set aside time to loosen some of the ideas from your subconscious so you can scream about them, or to process the information and ideas and images in other ways that work for you.

.“The opposite of love is fear”

A Course in Miracles

There is much truth in this statement. I take it as a guiding principle for all my personal encounters, and it has served me well. I am slow to take offense or attribute malicious motives.

To my knowledge, I have never been in the presence of pure evil. All of the misbehavior from which I have ever suffered can be attributed to fear overcoming love in some of the people around me. But when I look on a wider scale, I am forced into the uncomfortable position of having to recognize evil that is transcendent, far deeper and creepier than anything that can be explained by an excess of fear.

We’re all familiar with selfishness and its derivative, greed, When I see something horrible happening at scale, my instinct is to blame it on incentives of the capitalist system that seems to elevate greed to a consummate virtue.

Much is explained by the idea that both capitalism and our electoral system reward the sociopathic personality. People who can look sincere as they lie to you, people who can earn your trust with their manifest candor and then stab you in the back — such people have an advantage in every social system, but particularly in today’s global playing field, where money can buy reputations, and where money is easily ported from a community which one has betrayed to a community of naïve new victims. Mobility and globalization have this downside: that a social fabric that can label the bad apples cannot function on a global stage, and raw wealth becomes more important as reputation becomes something one can purchase.

People who are unconstrained by conscience are overrepresented in corporate board rooms and in the halls of political power. Also in the largest nonprofits and foundations. This attests a deep flaw in our institutions.

Escalating from greed on the ladder of evil, there is revenge, which is a desire to make someone suffer “because he made me suffer.” Historically, endless cycles of revenge have led to family feuds and world wars. Animosity between Jews and Arabs is an obvious example, and the bad blood between Ukraine and Russia is one root of the most dangerous and destructive situation in the world today. There have been similar cycles of revenge between France and Germany, between Japan and China, and we might learn from their transcending anger to create rapprochement in recent decades.

Beyond revenge, there is schadenfreude — a concept sufficiently foreign to our thinking that there is no word for it in the English language. There are people who take pleasure in watching others suffer. When in 2001 torture emerged from the shadows of covert operations to become a recognized and endorsed (extra-constitutional) expedient of the US government, I remember reading stories of G. W. Bush torturing frogs as a boy.

Beyond torture, beyond schadenfreude, are there more monstrous perversions of human nature? Are there people or aliens or spiritual entities or devils that promote wars not from greed but from a desire to destroy life and beauty and human joy? Are pestilences concocted not for personal gain but from an unnamable perversion?

Last week, I wrote about selected attacks on humanity. Each of these is purveyed at the lowest level by people just doing the job they are paid to do. Perhaps they see and ignore their role in a larger program of evil, but more likely they are unable to see the larger evil. “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” But several levels above these workers, there were people who conceived and ordered the evil, who commanded the bureaucracies that perpetrated a vast criminal enterprise.

An underground Satanic network — pedophilia is a visible clue

The word “Satanic” is helpful to some with a different religious orientation from my own who seek to understand great evil from an Abrahamic perspective. Some of survivors’ most horrific stories tell of rituals in which Satan is evoked. Much as I enjoy the Screwtape Letters (C.S. Lewis), a literal Satan is not part of my reality; but I am open to the idea that devil worship may be part of the explanation for behaviors that have been reported, both in church basements and on the world stage.

Anneke Lucas tells of being sold into a Satanic cult as a 6-year-old child in Belgium. The atrocities that she reports are too disturbing for me to summarize here. She was rescued by a prominent organized crime figure at the age of 12, and began decades of therapy and recovery, working toward a vantage of love and wise understanding of human vulnerabilities that I would compare to Nelson Mandela.

Lucas tells with objective precision the techniques by which infants were raised to be monsters who would someday treat another generation of infants in the way that they were treated, and so a tradition of evil is propagated across ages. In my experience, I can only compare her book to Night, Eli Wiesel’s unadorned memoir of his experience in Auschwitz.

Lucas identifies some of her hundreds of abusers as prominent members of the European royalty and people in some of the highest political positions in the EU. Several times, she was brought to Bilderberg, where she was abused at the hands of politicians and thought leaders. Some of the rituals she describes echo stories and rumors that emerge from Bohemian Grove in Sonoma County, CA.

In recent decades, she has had a career teaching yoga to inmates and leading support groups for other survivors of child abuse. Just this spring, she began a series of podcasts, interviewing other survivors with great patience, compassion, and a willingness to gaze into the abyss without flinching.

Links to the Financial Elite

Other stories from people who escaped the network of financial fraud, child trafficking, abuse, and torture can be read at StopWorldControl. Ronald Bernard tells of being drawn into a Faustian financial world of wealth and success, as he is asked to do more and more unconscionable things as initiation to the next level of power. He talks about trafficking of drugs and humans, with connections to the CIA. He is invited to Satanic ceremonies, which he regards as absurd because they are so far outside his belief system. After he is invited to participate in human sacrifice, he has a nervous breakdown and awakens in the ICU. We must imagine that the great majority of people in Bernard’s situation either become part of the cult, are killed, or are silenced in one way or another. His testimony is a rare window.

A conservative interpretation of this testimony is that people are being tested for loyalty and a capacity to dissociate and put their consciences aside, and those who pass each stage are moved to a higher level of trust, wealth, and power. A more speculative interpretation is that humanity is being tortured out of people from early childhood to create the kinds of personalities that can act with sufficient ruthlessness to be agents for a system of total control.

Speculation piled on speculation: Maybe there are powers of the subconscious mind accessible to those who meditate for thousands of hours, or, by another route, to those who are traumatized in childhood into a state of dissociation. Lucas reports being visited by spirits of light who rescued her from succumbing to despair in the darkest times. Some of the people she interviews report having psychic abilities.

My personal belief is that magic is real, including black magic, but there is little in my scientific background that helps to understand it. The story of Milarepa in 11th Century Tibet provides a mythical framework within which the will to destroy might be understood.

Whitney Webb has written an encyclopedic account of the roots of child trafficking rings and their use to blackmail and control finance and government. Jeffrey Epstein was not a rare anomaly, but the tip of a global iceberg. He was a mid-level functionary in a system that linked financial crimes to drug running and elements of the American CIA, Britain’s MI6, and Israel’s Mossad.

Alexander Acosta offered us a glimpse into the way that the System protected Epstein in 2004. By 2019, he became too great a liability and could no longer be protected. But if he ever went to trial, a Who’s Who list of the world’s most powerful people would have to go down with him. The story of his “suicide” is was an embarrassment to every news service that ran it straight. Either he was murdered to keep silence, or his suicide was faked and he was provided a face lift and a new identity in Argentina. In 2022, Ghislane Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice, was tried before a jury, convicted, and sentenced to 20 years. She is presently in FCI Tallahassee, a livable place, as prisons go. Her contact book has not been made public. A mystery in my mind is how her silence has been bought, if not through a plea bargain.

Webb’s focus is on the use of pedophilia for blackmail, and she makes a compelling case that some of the world’s most powerful people are under the control of a criminal enterprise that is joined at the hip with CIA, Five Eyes, and Mossad. But her books don’t touch upon Satanic rituals or child sacrifice. John DeCamp’s book, concerning Larry King and the Franklin Scandal from the 1980s, provides a missing link between Webb’s work and Lucas’s memoirs. The aggression with which reporting has been suppressed with threats, bribes, and murder as well as censorship points to the complicity of a powerful elite far beyond embezzlement from the Franklin Credit Union in Nebraska.

“Reporting back about the prime minister of a large country, I shared that I had not been able to please this man, and would not be able to truly satisfy him as long as he had to make sure I remained alive. This was important information for my owner, who could now offer this politician an expendable child, tape the murder, and own that man forever after.” https://annekelucas.com/writing/2021/10/5/a-little-spy

This passage opens the door from child trafficking to child murder. Lucas’s book, her blog and her interviews include many accounts that are more shocking and more graphic than this. I won’t subject you to them, but you know where to find them if you have the stomach for it.

I confess that I have been unable to get through Webb’s book nor Lucas’s. I have been taking both in in small doses, punctuated by sleepless nights.

Children are trafficked not just for the pleasure of people who have too much money and distorted sexual tastes, but, in Webb’s account, primarily for the entrapping powerful people and making sure that they can be controlled with blackmail. In addition, mind control is used to create child soldiers, heartless criminals, and professional assassins who are raised to have wills that are completely subservient to the control of another. The CIA’s MK-ULTRA program made a science of mind control, borrowing research and actual personnel from unthinkable Nazi experiments.

Yet more hidden and more difficult to integrate into our understanding are ritual abuse of children, by which personalities are destroyed and young people are gradually transformed into the next generation of abusers.

Is there a link connecting the Satanic dissociated mind with the ruthless Nazi science of mind control? This would suggest that Satanism is a tool deployed by people who maintain their power-hungry rationality, if not their moral compass. The alternative is that they are all schizophrenic, too far gone to understand their own crimes.

Young Blood

Some of my Substack readers may be unaware that my principal contributions to science have been in the biology of aging. In my blog on aging science, I have written frequently about experiments in which old animals are rejuvenated with an extract from the blood of younger animals. Most recently, the active ingredient has been tentatively identified as exosomes. Exosomes are enclosed droplets of proteins and DNA secreted into the blood as a mode of communication. Researchers at the Smidt Heart Institute have isolated exosomes from the hearts of neonatal rats and used them successfully to rejuvenate old rats and extend their lives.

This story from current biomedical research suggests that there may be a core reality underneath rumors and fabrications about adrenochrome as a motive for child murder.

What can we learn?

Aspects of this story can be seen as extreme tactics in a global contest for power and control, while other aspects appear to be a perverse enjoyment of torture. There are hints that if we were to explore deeper down this rabbit hole, we might find secret societies that have conspired through the centuries to build a base for global dominance. Lucas suggests links to the Freemasons. I have not read about Illuminati or Yale’s Skull and Bones or the Knights Templar. A book by a young Timothy Silver provides background if you are seeking context for these revelations.

Maybe people depicted here are the most sociopathic fringe of the human spectrum, rising to positions of great power because they are willing to do things that others are not willing to do. Maybe they torture children to dehumanize each succeeding generation of megalomaniacs.

I have Christian friends who are not surprised to learn of these horrors. Their religion frames our world as a battleground between good and evil, between God and the Devil. Their world-view fits the data and gives them strength to face the unthinkable head-on. I haven’t seen the new movie Sound of Freedom, but in this interview, the subject of the film talks about his faith.

How have our democratic institutions, our courts and our free press, become so corrupted that they cannot confront such evil? Will our failure to confront the globalists bring down all of human civilization, or just the West?

I am still writing Part Three, and welcome your input and suggestions. I encourage you not to simply move on from this page to the next thing on your schedule, but take time to process the trauma, alone or with a friend or counselor. You know what works for you.