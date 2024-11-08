1× 0:00 -13:04

There are plenty of good reasons to distrust President Trump. But if he ever follows through on his promise to clean up the corruption in Washington, there will be hell to pay for the Deep State. And that — not the good reasons — is the frenzied energy behind the campaign to discredit him.

For my part, I can’t forgive Trump for Operation Warpspeed, releasing and promoting an untested new immunization technology, deceptively labeled a “vaccine”, that predictably has killed millions worldwide, and disabled hundreds of millions.

My neighbors, my family and friends dislike Trump because of his veiled appeals to racist xenophobia, because of his contempt for the ecosystems of our planet, because of his arrogant egomania, and because his economic policies further widen the gulf between the haves and have-nots.

All these good people do not realize that they are being used and manipulated by a propaganda campaign. The media campaign against Trump is energized and lavishly funded by people who don’t care a rat’s ass about “democracy” or black lives or immigrant children or the environment. The propaganda campaign against Trump derives from the Deep State, from the most corrupt elements in Washington politics.

The idea that Trump is Hitler, or a monster outside the range of acceptable politics has been used to corral Democrats into voting for candidates they did not choose (in 2016, 2020, and 2024) and to justify suspension of America’s freedom of expression.

Bill Kristol and father and daughter Cheney and the worst of the neocons have glommed onto Kamala Harris, and it’s not because they want to raise the corporate tax rate or strengthen Obamacare.

Behind the vitriol in the press, the contempt for Trump and anyone who supports him, the “hate the haters” campaign and the distortion of everything that Trump says to make him look worse than he is — the propagandists who created Trump Derangement Syndrome do not have your best interest at heart. They are doing this to protect their own skin.

For all Trump’s faults, he is not under their control (or anyone’s control). The most corrupt elements of the Washington establishment and their quislings in the “liberal” press are scared witless by the possibility that Trump might just be crazy enough to act on his professed ambition to “drain the swamp”.

Listen to some of the things he promises to do

Trump’s background as a sleazy real estate magnate makes him the unlikeliest of reformers. He has given us no reason to trust his honesty. If his personal life is any indication, he has no respect for women’s intellect or women’s virtues. He is impulsive, arrogant, and volatile. His four years in the White House were marked by abrupt and arbitrary reversals.

Are Cheney and the Neocons right to think Trump is a threat to them?

On the other hand, this time around, Trump has gathered around him people more credible than himself, Suppose we take seriously the possibility that Trump will actually try to do some of the things he was elected to do, to slash the Federal bureaucracy, to end imperial wars abroad, fire people with conflicts of interest at all the government regulatory agencies. Surrounded by people who really care about America, might he just initiate some long-overdue reforms?

Agenda 47 website

Trump has promised to release the last (most damning, most controversial) trove of papers on the JFK assassination. He promised that last time around, then changed his mind at the behest of the CIA. It is almost certain that these documents contain unequivocal proof that the CIA was instrumental in a palace coup. They may include more revelations — plans between Kennedy and Khrushchev to eliminate all nuclear weapons, connections to UFOs and treaties with alien races, links to the Bush family and Zionists and politicians who rose to prominence in the ensuing decades. It is not hard to imagine there are many powerful people today who cannot afford for those papers to see the light of day. To the extent that JFK’s nephew is a force in the new administration, there may be a passion for revisiting 1963.

Trump has promised to re-open investigation into 9/11. The real perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorism (not 11 young Muslims with box-cutters) are very much alive, and some of them still hold power. Trump did not follow through the last time he was in the White House; in fact, he engaged Rudy Giuliani as his personal lawyer, though Giuliani played a key role in the 9/11 cover-up. Dare we hope for better this time?

Elon Musk wants to slash the Federal bureaucracy and eliminate a rat’s nest of regulatory law. I am old enough to remember when Ronald Reagan was elected on a similar promise. Once in office, he started by installing Ann Gorsuch at EPA and James Watt as Secretary of the Interior. They opened Federal lands to mining, eliminated workplace safety rules, and launched a spate of disastrous leaks in offshore drilling rigs.

There’s plenty of room for beneficial efforts in downsizing the Federal government, but we will have to watch carefully, keep the pressure on to make sure that it’s done honestly and not just a bonanza for our dirtiest industries.

Bobby Kennedy’s bid to Make America Healthy Again represents the best potential of the Trump administration to do some good. But when, inevitably, he will face fierce opposition (and dirty tricks) from the pharmaceutical industry, will Trump have Bobby’s back?

Trump and the First Amendment

Censorship is the keystone of the Deep State’s slow-mo campaign to hollow out America’s democracy. To the extent that this is reported, they can’t get away with it. In the old days, it was enough to infiltrate and control the print and broadcast media, and our CIA’s Operation Mockingbird did a good job of that. But in recent years, independent journalists have taken up the slack, reporting things that MSM avoids. We, the citizen journalists, are the biggest threat to the Deep State. The CIA and the Globalists and the people in Jeffrey Epstein’s black book can’t afford a free press. With the persecution of Assange and the propaganda campaign against “misinformation”, the neo-liberals have engaged in a long-term campaign to undermine the First Amendment.

Under Biden, the White House, the FBI, and even the DNC were telling social media platforms whom to censor, whom to throttle, what memes and perspectives and facts to suppress. It worked in part because Silicon Valley is a Democratic stronghold, but also because they are so dependent on government contracts that the implied threat to cut back these contracts is enough to command their obedience.

Trump has explicitly promised to end Operation Mockingbird, as well as the vast domestic surveillance program that Ed Snowden bravely uncovered. Trump was one target of their censorship, and he has every motivation to reverse it. What would happen if Trump threatens these same social media companies that they will lose their corporate welfare if they continue to suppress content the Democrats don’t like? Maybe we’ll find out. Will he demand that they stop censoring? Will he demand that they censor in the other direction, suppressing liberal voices?

"The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

— Thomas Jefferson

I’m with TJ. I think that a free press is the sine qua non of democracy, and if Trump can reverses the assault on the First Amendment, he won’t be the worst president in history.

“If we don’t have free speech, then we just don’t have a free country. It’s as simple as that.” — Donald J. Trump

Now that Trump is elected, there will be plenty of opposition to the bad part of his agenda. Can we also keep up the pressure for him to follow through on the good things that he has promised?

The best thing that could happen

This is a time of the polycrisis. The nation is at a crossroad because the world is at a crossroad. Old systems can no longer function. A great deal will change in the next four years. We deserve to have a wiser and steadier hand at the helm than Donald Trump.

But…

If the better angels in Trump’s entourage somehow prevail over his vindictive instincts, the best outcome of the next four years could be truth and reconciliation.

So much of our culture and our institutions is built on lies and fictions. If we ever tried to punish all the people who were complicit, there wouldn’t be enough jail cells to hold them all — and before we ever got there, we would have rebellion from a coalition of oligarchs, bureaucrats, and half of Congress.

We need for the truth to get out so we can turn a corner. We need to remove a lot of people from power, and strip some billionaires of their ill-gotten gains. But we don’t need a lynch mob. Take our lead from South Africa, from Gandhi, from Eisenstein. We need a general amnesty for the political assassinations, for the phony War on Terror, for the fraud and murderous medicines of the COVID deception. Only then will we be able to bear the sight of the evidence, to face ourselves and our complicity, to forgive those who deceived us, and gradually, meticulously sort out the truth about the forces that have taken over the US government and much of the world in the last 60 years.

It’s a disruptive process, a painful process, a necessary process. And at the end there is the hope of vast freed-up resources and a widespread prosperity once the leeches are removed from the body politic.