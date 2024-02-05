Phil Schneider was a man who claimed to have engineered underground military bases in the 1990s all over America, using technology not available to civilians and possibly sourced from alien spacecraft. He says there were at that time 131 city-sized bases linked by a high-speed mag-lev rail network. He reported hundreds of thousands of people involved, at a cost of hundreds of billions each year. This video was made before Dick Cheney announced in 2001 that there was $2.3 trillion unaccounted for in DoD spending — a number which had increased to $21 trillion according to Mark Skidmore and Catherine Austin Fitts.

Much of this stretches my belief system, but it is hard to know what to make from his career, his decision to defect as a whistleblower, and the fact that he was murdered shortly after going public. He claimed that he had given 30 public talks, and there had already been several attempts to kill him. I’ve summarized the video with brief comments because I think some of this is probably true, and all of it is worthy of investigation.

Schneider claims to be a co-inventor of a technology for boring tunnels through rock while simultaneously melting the tunnel walls for strength and stability. Tunnels can be built at the rate of 7 miles a day. They are 28-foot diameter tubes.

He worked 11 years at Groom Lake, part of Area 51 in Nevada

In 1933, the US was already collaborating with other governments to study UFO phenomena.

In 1954, Eisenhower signed a treaty with ETs, granting us their technology in exchange for permission to abduct humans and animals. The ETs were even less honest about keeping to the terms than the humans.

100,000 children and 1 million adults “disappear” every year.

He refers to Al Bielek, with whom he worked, and who knew more about the big picture.

He was involved in engineering DUMBs = deep underground military bases, also DUMB-2s, which are underwater bases.

There are real captured aliens and real photos of them, but the photos of aliens that are released to the public are fakes.

“Higher entities” are in the process of replacing national governments with the UN.

He originally joined the DUMB project from a patriotic desire to help secure the country against attack, but he quit when he learned that an underground prison was being built “in case of martial law”. They didn’t make it easy for him to quit.

He claims that there are 140 chemical elements (standard chemistry lists 118, of which only 94 appear in nature).

He holds up a piece of metal that he claims has a density 2½ times as dense as the densest element known on earth. It has an ingredient sourced from aliens.

He describes a submarine capable of diving to 7,000 feet and remaining there for months on end, supporting its entire crew with air and fresh water. It runs on a small, advanced nuclear engine that puts out a lot of power from a small volume.

There’s an alien element lighter than helium that is used to make light-weight aircraft parts. It is used to make a super-hard, super light crystalline material, harder than diamond.

All this technology is being kept from the public.

This is funded by a Pentagon black budget of about half a billion dollars per year, linked to the drug trade and other dark money.

During Q&A, he talks about surviving a gunfight with aliens who live a mile underground, without telling when that was.

One of the underground bases is connected to the tunnel system under the Denver airport.

There are 131 bases (as of 1995) and counting. Each one costs tens of billions of dollars, employs thousands of people, and occupies several cubic miles. They’re funded by the UN. The largest cost over $1 trillion (1995 dollars) for a single base.

Aliens talking sound like whale sounds, high-pitched and high information density.

The alien agenda is the same as the New World Order. They want to kill off most of the human population, leaving about 2 billion slaves. The people who are cooperating with them don’t realize how murderous their intentions are.

In response to another question, he says that weather modification technology is advanced, and has been developed in cooperation with the Soviet Union since the 1970s. They can create storms and steer them. They could probably also dissipate storms, but they are not doing this.

To reiterate: I am not reporting this as factual, but interesting enough to be worthy of investigation.