Below, I list the 20 questions with the percentages of your responses. The percentages don’t add up to 100, and the residual represents people who did not choose one or the other, indicating an uncertainty. Underneath each question is a brief statement of my position. (Two of the questions didn’t appear correctly in the survey, and I have listed results as N/A.)

COVID jumped from bats to humans. The world’s public health response saved millions of lives. 4%

COVID came from a bioweapon lab. The world’s public health response made the pandemic worse. 78%

I wrote about genetic evidence that pointed to a lab origin already in April, 2020. The lockdowns delayed exposure by a few months, but ultimately everyone on earth has been exposed to COVID. The mRNA shots have been a public health disaster. https://merylnass.substack.com/p/the-sars-cov-2-spike-protein-was https://joshmitteldorf.scienceblog.com/2020/04/21/where-did-covid-19-come-from-part-2/

Weather disasters are more frequent recently because of climate change. 7%

Weather has been weaponized, and some recent storms are man-made. 69%

Helene followed a suspicious path and increased in intensity over mountains, where there is nothing to drive it. Lahaina and Acapulco storms look man-made to me. What I don't understand is the motivation behind man-made weather destruction. Is it weather warfare by a foreign power? Is it our own US military?

Fires are more frequent and more severe because of droughts caused by climate change. 5%

Some recent fires have been started by directed energy weapons, and by arson. 69%

The main evidence for me is that fires seem to burn buildings and even cars, while trees in between are still standing. Robert Brame has influenced me.

The 9/11 terror attacks were perpetrated by fundamentalist Muslims. 4%

The 9/11 terror attacks were orchestrated within the US deep state and/or Mossad. 81%

The standard story about airplanes bringing down 3 towers is not physically possible. Realizing this was a watershed moment in the evolution of my skepticism.

Lee Harvey Oswald murdered JFK. 0%

JFK was assassinated by a conspiracy originating with the CIA. 87%

Even US Congress concluded it was a conspiracy. The Zapruder film shows that Kennedy was shot from the front, because the bullet impact threw his head backward.

UFO reports come from people with vivid imaginations or mental disorders. 9%

Extraterrestrial beings have affected human history for thousands of years, and they are here now. 47%

This is the hardest subject on which to know the truth. So many conflicting stories out there are evidence that there is an extensive cover-up effort, but I don't know what the truth is. It may be that ETs are from our own planet's future, time traveling. It may be that UFO technology is actually DARPA technology. Maybe we will get more information this year.

Consciousness is generated by nerve activity in the brain. 12%

Consciousness is a fundamental property of the universe, and can be channeled by biological organisms. 69%

I have come around to William James's view that the brain channels consciousness, but does not create consciousness. https://experimentalfrontiers.scienceblog.com/2024/07/09/inverting-the-hard-problem-part-two/

Israel is under attack from Palestinian terrorists, and defends itself appropriately. 9%

10/7 was orchestrated by Mossad as an excuse to invade Gaza. 65%

As an American Jew, I feel a moral imperative to stand up publicly against the atrocities that Israel is committing against Palestinians in Gaza and the “territories”.

Putin’s attack on Ukraine was an act of aggression, and Ukraine needs help from NATO countries to defend itself. 1%

Russia has a legitimate interest in Ukraine for regional security, and the US does not. 81%

I don't exonerate Putin, but I think the US provoked this war with a 2014 coup, and that the US has no business in Ukraine.

School shootings will continue so long as guns are easily available to crazy people. 8%

School shootings are largely the work of people brainwashed by MK-Ultra and its successor programs. 45%

I support gun control, and I would like to see our police and military without guns. But I also see evidence that many of the school shootings and other terrorist attacks are perpetrated by people with CIA connections. I don't think MK-Ultra ever was shut down.

When we get older, things go wrong in our bodies and the damage accumulates until it kills us. 34%

We are evolved to have lifespans appropriate to our ecology, and as we approach our programmed lifespan, our bodies self-destruct. 34%

This is the subject of my book, and many years when biology of aging was my main occupation. Our bodies do not wear out; they self-destruct on a schedule.

Reality is objective, though we may see it through individual eyes. N/A

We make our own reality with our thoughts. N/A

I am a scientist, and the scientific method is founded in the idea that reality is objective. Nevertheless, there are intriguing hints that our intentions influence reality, especially collectively.

Vaccines have been part of a public health revolution that has vanquished infectious disease. 4%

Vaccines are unsafe because they are inadequately tested. 77%

This is a complicated story. A few vaccines have been important for public health. But when pharma companies gained blanket protection from liability in 1986, the incentives were tilted toward pushing dangerous vaccines onto the market.

The moon landing of 1969 was a triumph of technical innovation. 24%

The moon landing of 1969 was staged by actors on earth and in low earth orbit. 34%

I see strong evidence that people have brought rocks back from the moon and planted reflectors on the moon's surface. I also see photos and audio recordings that are staged. I can't explain it.

Humans are inherently brutally selfish, and governments protect us from one another. N/A

Humans are inherently caring, and governments are generally parasitic. N/A

There are so many things that government could do to promote the general welfare. Education, social safety nets, transportation infrastructure... But in present reality, the harm that governments do outweighs the good.

Free markets are the best way to insure prosperity for all those who contribute to the common good. 24%

Capitalism tends to concentrate power in the hands of a few monopolists who become rich at the expense of everyone else. 54%

I have even less faith in capitalists than in governments. "Free markets" are a myth useful to rich people. We need constraints on monopoly capital. Material reality is the only reality we can ever know.

The physics of atoms is the ultimate explanation for everything. N/A

In addition to matter there is spirit. There is a top-down order to events that lends meaning to physical reality. N/A

Physics explains a lot of things extraordinarily well. But I think life is an exception. I'm convinced that life depends on the power to bias quantum probabilities at the atomic level. I'm writing a book on this subject, and will blog about the book soon.

Climate change caused by CO2 is the biggest threat to humanity and to life on earth. 3%

The climate story is complicated, and the CO2 narrative has been weaponized by globalists. 87%

Humans are destroying the world's ecosystems, but CO2 has little to do with it. There are lots of good reasons to stop mining fossil fuels, but increased CO2 is not among them.

Humans are the cause of the ongoing Sixth Great Extinction. 27%

The myth of endangered species has been used to deny people’s natural property rights. 29%

I do think that the environmental movement has been co-opted and weaponized by globalists. But that doesn't change the fact that humans have done devastating damage to life on earth, and I want us to stop.

Astrology is a superstition. 25%

Star charts at the time of birth can predict personality and the general course of a person’s life. 25%

I have no faith in astrology, and no personal experience that it is useful, but I know and respect people who consult star charts.

Parapsychology is a pseudo-science. 8%

People commonly have unconscious premonitions and telepathic connections. 76%

There is overwhelming evidence for telepathic and precognitive effects, as I wrote about yesterday. The books and videos of Dean Radin are fun and also grounded in impeccable research.