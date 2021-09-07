Substack account for Josh Mitteldorf

This site is a home for writing that reflects some of my diverse interests: This year (2021) I’m writing a lot about the politics and science of COVID. Other favorite topics include

the nexus between science and mysticism

free speach and press censorship

yoga and meditation

exercise, diet, and self-care

physical cosmology (and its limits)

quantum biology

parapsychology

classical music

alternative histories of anthropology (Graham Hancock)

My blog about aging is at

http://joshmitteldorf.scienceblog.com

Some of my poetry is at

https://www.poemhunter.com/josh-mitteldorf/

My own writing and curated poems, videos and essays are at

http://daily-inspiration.org

Most of my academic writings (scientific journal articles) are at

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Josh-Mitteldorf