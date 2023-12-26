Unauthorized Science
Miracles
If not now, when?
Dec 26
Josh Mitteldorf
Anomalies, mysteries, conspiracies...
maybe they are all related
Dec 24
Josh Mitteldorf
Why do space aliens resemble humans?
a mystery that points to fundamental misconceptions of our ontology
Dec 22
Josh Mitteldorf
Keeling over on the soccer field
Is it “long COVID” or is it the vaccines?
Dec 20
Josh Mitteldorf
Stop digging!
Book review: Under a White Sky, by Elizabeth Kolbert
Dec 2
Josh Mitteldorf
November 2023
What Gödel wrought
The Reign of Reason was already tottering when a young Austrian mathematician threw all the scientific world into turmoil.
Nov 24
Josh Mitteldorf
A brief history of Perpetual Motion machines
Part 3 of a series on the Second Law of Thermodynamics
Nov 19
Josh Mitteldorf
Hurt people hurt people
Our mission is to end the ancient generational cycles of reactive violence
Nov 3
Josh Mitteldorf
October 2023
Disarmageddon
We interrupt this broadcast for an important announcement.
Oct 27
Josh Mitteldorf
It’s about time
Second Law of Thermodynamics, Part 2
Oct 23
Josh Mitteldorf
Paradoxes of the Second Law
The Big Bang had maximum disorder, and disorder has only increased since then.
Oct 16
Josh Mitteldorf
September 2023
Wei wu wei
Spontaneity vs Willpower and Self-forcing
Sep 22
Josh Mitteldorf
