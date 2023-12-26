Unauthorized Science

Miracles
If not now, when?
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
19
Anomalies, mysteries, conspiracies...
maybe they are all related
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
25
Why do space aliens resemble humans?
a mystery that points to fundamental misconceptions of our ontology
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
41
Keeling over on the soccer field
Is it “long COVID” or is it the vaccines?
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
30
Stop digging!
Book review: Under a White Sky, by Elizabeth Kolbert
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
11

November 2023

What Gödel wrought
The Reign of Reason was already tottering when a young Austrian mathematician threw all the scientific world into turmoil.
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
11
A brief history of Perpetual Motion machines
Part 3 of a series on the Second Law of Thermodynamics
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
6
Hurt people hurt people
Our mission is to end the ancient generational cycles of reactive violence
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
48

October 2023

Disarmageddon
We interrupt this broadcast for an important announcement.
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
14
It’s about time
Second Law of Thermodynamics, Part 2
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
3
Paradoxes of the Second Law
The Big Bang had maximum disorder, and disorder has only increased since then.
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
3

September 2023

Wei wu wei
Spontaneity vs Willpower and Self-forcing
 • 
Josh Mitteldorf
9
