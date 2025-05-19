In 1951, the act authorizing the CIA was amended with the provision that the CIA and DoD might conduct secret research without revealing their scientific progress to the public or even to Congress.

74 years later, what do they know that university scientists don’t know? And what technologies do they have that are not in the public domain?

Richard Dolan coined the term, Breakaway Civilization to describe the hypothesis that some hundreds of thousands of people are living with technology that is so far beyond what we are using that their way of life would be unrecognizable to us. Jason Jornani has promoted the idea more recently. In 1995, Phil Schneider gave a series of lectures, claiming that he was a tunnel engineer for 131 cities, deep under the US, and connected by mag-lev rail. He was murdered in the midst of these revelations.

I wrote about breakaway civilizations here and underground cities here. In 2018, Mark Skidmore and Catherine Austin Fitts audited publicly available Pentagon budget documents and concluded that $21 trillion had been spent outside the authorized accounting system since the late 1990s. That’s a mind-boggling number, far too much to be reckoned as graft or DARPA contracts. 16 months ago, I speculated that it’s enough to build 131 underground cities, and as of last week Catherine Austin Fitts joins me in that speculation — and she calculates that the count of underground cities has increased to 170. Also last week, a truck driver who makes regular deliveries to an underground city in Missouri posted a video on X. [Note added after receiving comment from my readers: This video is not from a DUMB but a commercial food storage facility.]

If your head is spinning, well, so is mine. This is a big leap even for people like me who are accustomed to exploring rabbit holes. The links in the above introduction may be more than you want to take in at this time.

But if you are interested in pressing on, the subject of today’s narrative is speculation about what technologies the Deep State might have squirreled away in DUMBs = Deep Underground Military Bases, which may be fully self-sufficient cities.

List of topics:

Cold fusion

Weather control

Dustification

Room temperature superconductors, supporting mag-lev rail lines

Zero point energy

Anti-gravity

Faster than light travel, which Einstein tells us implies the ability to go backward in time

Telepathy at will

Psychokinesis at will

Machines that interface directly with human intent, no need for buttons or levers

Injectable nanotech

Med beds

Slowing aging and reversing biological age

Cold Fusion

I’m confident that they have this technology, for reasons that I detailed in this space two years ago. The proof of principle came in 1989, and there are dozens of major laboratories around the world working on this technology. It is utterly implausible that, after 36 years, no researchers have been able to harness cold fusion energy reliably, at low cost. Cold fusion is a suppressed technology.

Cold fusion harnesses the energy source of an H-bomb available on a small scale with minimal dangerous radiation. If you had a fusion reactor in your car, you could run for a lifetime on a cup of heavy water. If you had a fusion reactor in your basement, you wouldn’t have to hook into the electric grid, and the “waste” heat could keep the house warm. Even without any of the other technologies on this list, cold fusion would change mankind’s relationship to the planet, and enable the 8 billion of us to live with more convenience — even luxury — and far less damage to the global ecology.

I have speculated in the past that Israel has exploded CF bombs in Beirut and in Syria. I think CF might have been used in taking down the World Trade Center towers on 9/11. One reason the technology has been kept out of the public domain is that it would kill the fossil fuel industry, which not only keeps the Rockefellers well-fed, but also backs the petrodollar. Another reason might be that the technology is too easily weaponized, and would enable a basement tinkerer to blow up Manhattan.

Weather control

Dane Wigington begins each of his broadcasts with a clip from Lyndon Johnson saying, “he who controls the weather controls the world.” That was sixty years ago. In the 1960s, the US was already able to dump torrential rains on the Ho Chi Minh trail to slow down the Viet Cong, according to Ben Livingston who claims that he was the engineer behind the cloud seeding program.

In the 1960s, the US military was open about weaponizing the weather, even boasting about it. But since then, the program has gone dark. Government sources will deny that weather modification is a thing.

In recent years, there are copious examples of weather patterns that are unusual enough that they leave little doubt that weather is being manipulated artificially. 108 degrees in Seattle four years ago is too much to explain via two degrees of global warming. The hurricane that destroyed Acapulco seemed to come out of nowhere, head straight for its target, then dissipate the next day. Unusual weather in Lahaina was one factor making the fires devastating. And when Hurricane Helene blasted Asheville, NC, it was the only time in history that a hurricane came so far inland, growing more severe even after it left the warm ocean water that is a hurricane’s usual fuel.

Weather control could be an enormous boon to agriculture, and it could be used to steer the most destructive weather away from heavily populated areas. Instead, weather control technology is a secret province of the military, and it is being used to create disasters. Who is doing this, and what do they get out of it? These questions remain a major mystery. If the US military is inflicting damage on California and Quebec and Hawaii, we have to ask, for whom are they working? And if China or Russia is messing with US weather, we have to ask how this is being done without access to our air space.

Dustification

This is a word coined by Judy Wood as she described the demise of the Twin Towers on 9/11, 2001. The evidence before our eyes was that the pile of debris after the Towers’ collapse was much smaller than it should have been, and there was no seismic shock as either tower hit the ground.

Pulverizing millions of tons of concrete is not something that can be done with any technology in the public domain. And turning steel beams to dust in a matter of seconds before they fall to the earth is yet more mysterious.

Microwave technology would seem to enable energy to be injected deep into steel and concrete, similar to the way that a microwave oven deposits energy into water (or food that is mostly water). It is not hard to imagine that there are directed energy weapons, masers (microwave lasers) tuned to just the right frequency that they are partially absorbed in steel. The difficulty is to imagine the enormous amount of energy that would have to be harnessed and inserted into a microwave device in order to turn a skyscraper to dust.

Room temperature superconductors, supporting mag-lev rail lines

Phil Schneider claimed 30 years ago that there were rail lines connecting 131 underground cities in the US alone, and that these tracks used magnetic levitation to avoid friction better than any wheel.

Magnetic levitation is perfectly possible. To levitate an entire train requires very strong magnets, and the easiest way to create magnets on this scale is with superconductors which have literally zero resistance. Once a current is induced in a superconducting wire loop, the current will keep flowing forever because there is no resistance to dissipate the current as heat.

Superconduction has been known for over a century in very cold materials, just a few degrees above absolute zero (0o Kelvin = -273o Celsius). Then in 1986, the first materials were created that exhibit superconductivity at “high” temperatures. “High” is relative. Much warmer than superconducting lead or similar metals, about 3o K, but much colder than room temperature. They can be cooled with liquid nitrogen — much cheaper and more practical than liquid helium. The highest temperature material known presently to mainstream science that superconducts under ordinary atmospheric pressure is about halfway between absolute zero and room temperature.

So far, superconductors at liquid nitrogen temperature have not been practical for wiring, even in special applications such as MRI scanners which use very high magnetic field. The reason is not that liquid nitrogen is inconvenient, but rather that known superconducting materials cannot easily be fabricated into wires.

It is easily plausible that advanced research has produced materials that overcome this problem, and that magnetic levitation for trains over large distances is being used underground, just as Schneider claims.

Zero Point Energy

Modern quantum physics implies that what we call the “vacuum” is seething with the energy of many, many particles that come into existence briefly as quantum fluctuations, then promptly disappear. Officially, there is no known way to get access to this energy, but there are diverse reports of people who claim to have built such machines. I wrote about this subject two years ago. “One of the best reasons to believe that extracting energy from the vacuum is possible is the vigor with which pursuit of this technology is being suppressed. (Links to Part I & Part 2)”

Garret Moddel at the University of Colorado has a working model of a (tiny) device that uses quantum tunneling and the Casimir Effect to generate energy from nothing. If it can be scaled up, it will be even better than cold fusion as a modular energy source. Moddel’s device cannot be used in a bomb.

Does the underground breakaway civilization use this technology? Maybe, but it almost doesn’t matter because we know they have cold fusion, and that could generate all the energy they need, with no pollution and at low cost.

Anti-Gravity

The best reason to believe that anti-gravity does not exist is that it would violate Einstein’s General Relativity theory, which is fundamental to our basic understanding of the physics of the universe.

But this argument is not as strong as it may seem because GR itself — though widely assumed to be correct — has only been actually verified in a handful of experiments. These are designed to measure weak departures from Newtonian gravity, and there are other theories of gravity that are consistent with the results.

The best reason to believe that anti-gravity is real comes from reports of the behavior of UFOs. They are reported to be able to accelerate “instantly” and to turn sharp corners at high speeds. These maneuvers would crush the occupants of any craft through the “pseudo-gravity” of acceleration. According to Einstein’s equivalence principal, the pseudo-gravity is indistinguishable from actual gravity, and the difference depends only on how the observer is moving when he measures this force.

In the early 17th century, St Joseph of Cupertino was seen by thousands of people on multiple occasions, floating helplessly in the air, or stuck near the vaulted ceiling of a cathedral and unable to descend.

Time Travel

This is the most mind-boggling, most consequential, and most nuanced topic, perhaps deserving a future Substack post all its own.

Time travel into the future is certainly possible according to Einstein’s special relativity theory from 120 years ago. If you move very close to the speed of light and then turn around and return to earth, you are time traveling into the future.

It is time travel into the past that is controversial. In special relativity, this is equivalent to traveling faster than light. In general relativity, it can also be done with wormholes.

The most common argument against time travel is the “grandfather paradox”, and I don’t think it holds water. The paradox is that if time travel were possible, you could go into the past and murder your grandfather as a baby, and then you would never be born, and who was it, then, who murdered your grandfather? The loophole is that we know that your grandfather was not murdered in his crib because you are here, so we know something about the future, namely that no one is going to travel to the past to murder your grandfather. There are touchy issues here concerning free will, but no show-stopping logical contradiction.

The best argument against time travel is that if it’s going to be discovered tomorrow, then we should know about it yesterday. Why don’t we see time travelers from the future in our present reality?

The best counter-argument is that some ETs share human anatomy, human physiology, and human biochemistry. Maybe they are our descendents from the future, coming back to visit. Hal Puthoff has written about this possibility.

In fact, though time travel is forbidden by standard physics, it is “no more forbidden” than interstellar travel. Presumably, to get here from thousands of light years across the galaxy, an ET would have to travel faster than light, and in special relativity, travel faster than light is the same thing as going backward in time.



Telepathy and Clairvoyance at will

A hundred years ago, telepathy was widely recognized by popular culture as well as mainstream science. Many experiments with the Ganzfeld protocol attest to the reality of telepathy. Clairvoyance was rebranded as “remote viewing” and studied by the US intelligence agencies through experiments conducted at Stanford Research Institute. Read about Project Stargate.

Recently, the Telepathy Tapes document telepathy at a whole different level in individuals who are both gifted in psychic power and mentally impaired, especially with respect to language. Some of them seem able to read minds of others at will, with an accuracy that rivals language communication.

The rest is speculation. Could it be that damaged brains or broken personalities are part of a prescription for the gift of telepathy? We know from the stories of survivors that powerful people are traumatizing infants with ritualized rape, mutilation, and torture. The motive for these horrific crimes seems obscure, until we consider that the broken personalities they create might have extraordinary psychic abilities.

Psychokinesis at will

Telepathy is the ability to know what is in the mind of another; clairvoyance is the ability to know about distant events without reading another person’s thoughts; psychokinesis is the ability to affect those events.

Various studies have confirmed the reality of psychokinesis. For example, here is a review of intercessional prayer. Here is the study in which Transcendental Meditators cut the violent crime rate in DC by 16%. Individuals with extraordinary powers of psychokinesis are documented in books by Jeffrey Mishlove and Dean Radin.

It is plausible that part of the reason that our minds and our collective reality are being manipulated by media influencers is that our minds collectively affect the real world. It is plausible that infants are being tortured and controlled so that some percentage of them develop psychokinetic powers that can be used by their torturers and slave masters.

Machines that interface directly with human intent

Some of the accounts of captured UFOs report that there are no control panels. The latest is by Jake Barber. There are rumors that US military has trained psychic children to pilot some ET spacecraft that they have captured.

Jason Jorjani predicts a convergence of parapsychological science with mechanical engineering.

Ancient civilizations (Atlantis?) were able to cut and move enormous blocks of granite. There is no indication that they used machines made of metal, or that they drilled for oil, or that they produced petroleum products or nuclear waste. Could it be that mental technologies were part of the way they built the Pyramids and Machu Picchu and Baalbek? David Childress and Edgar Cayce are among authors who have speculated about this.

Edward Leedskalnin claims to have built Coral Castle in Florida using ancient technologies which he re-discovered.

For me, the unsatisfying bottom line is that there is enough evidence that I think we must take seriously the possibility that machines can be controlled directly by thought, but I have no understanding how this might work, and there is nothing in the open scientific literature that is helpful.

Injectable nanotech

This is a subject on which a great deal has been written, especially by Ana Maria Mihalcea and Young-Mi Lee and Daniel Broudy. Indeed, there are articles in mainstream journals and patents for microchips that are so small they can be delivered through a hypodermic syringe.

But I believe there are severe limits to this technology. For one thing, efficient broadcast of radio signals requires an antenna on the same scale as the wavelength of the radiation. Microwaves are millimeters or even centimeters in wavelength, and the antennas would be too large to be injected through a needle, even with self-assembly technology.

Some of the claims about this technology are that it interfaces with the human brain. I’m even more skeptical of this claim, for the reason that each individual brain is wired in a unique way. There is no dictionary that maps a particular signal in a particular part of the brain to a corresponding thought or emotion.

It is very easy to create injectable technologies that destroy neurological function. It is difficult or impossible to create injectable technologies that enhance or even read neurological activity.

Med Beds

This is a healing technology that incorporates psychokinesis, faith healing to the nth power. Does it exist? Some people I trust tell me it is real. Some UFO abductees report remarkable healing, either from injuries during their abduction or pre-existing conditions. Whitley Streiber recounts medical details. John Mack offers second-hand testimony of healing by extraterrestrials. All I’m willing to say is that this is an interesting possibility.

Slowing Aging and Reversing Biological Age

Many rich, powerful people seem to be living to age 100 but not beyond. Henry Kissinger (100), Charlie Munger (almost 100), Queen Elizabeth (96), David Rockefeller (101). I imagine they have access to life extension technology that is in the public domain, but nothing beyond that.

This is my field, and I know about the newest technology. Exosomes are blood-borne lipid nanoparticles that constitute a universal biological language for cell-to-cell communication. A few years ago, the discovery was made that exosomes carry information about the body’s age. Biologists working in Mumbai, Los Angeles, and Nanjing all discovered this independently. Old rats have been turned into young rats with intravenous injections of young exosomes. In the public sphere, this technology has not yet been translated for human rejuvenation, but I would expect that the Breakaway Civilization knows more than we do about exosome rejuvenation.

Summary

It goes without saying that it is an outrage beyond ordinary notions of criminality that some elite, super-wealthy people and their well-paid servants are hoarding technologies that could transform our lives for the better. Yes, there are issues of terrorism and perhaps overpopulation that might militate against bringing these technologies to public light; but these are decisions for all of humanity and our democratically-elected representatives. The same people who are hoarding advanced technology for themselves are subverting our democratic institutions.

UFO disclosure is in the air — indeed, it is in an act of Congress. We may know a lot more before the year is out. Of course, we may not be able to understand it or even to take it in.