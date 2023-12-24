The scientific community is profoundly conservative, and has blinded itself to realities that don’t fit its foundational paradigms. There is also more deliberate corruption of science by monied interests, particularly in the lucrative areas of medicine and energy technology.
Mainstream reporting has increasingly turned a blind eye to subjects that are potentially inimical to government and corporate interests. The Big Lie is most often in unstated assumptions, but direct hit pieces target anyone whose inconvenient truths threaten to overturn the applecart. Gary Webb and Michael Hastings were suicided. Assange and Manning were jailed. Snowden went into hiding. Rogan and Carlson present major problems to the establishment, but have survived to date. Kennedy is the target of desperately venomous hit pieces as his candidacy snowballs. Hundreds of other truth-tellers are suppressed or defamed or shadow-banned. I have personal connections to some.
Maybe there are connections linking the subjects they don’t want us to read about. Maybe it is the same people whose power is protected by our failure to recognize it. Maybe the forces behind all this are not human at all.
There are four major areas that I’m aware of, for which glaring truths are being suppressed.
UFOs and an extraterrestrial presence and the misleading reports on all sides of this question.
Political forces that seem to be tearing apart our traditions of freedom and imposing a police state, with secrecy for the elite and surveillance of the majority.
Relics from the ancient past that point to a lost technological civilization
Powers of the mind that are inconsistent with our understanding of brains and nervous systems.
I speculate that these four mysteries are related. As we expand from reductionist materialism to a more complete and robust basis for 21st century science, we will knit together current events and ancient history into a coherent narrative. Much of what we have known all our lives will appear very different a few years from now, as we have a chance to see them from our new perspective on the other side of the looking glass.
Puzzle pieces
Here are some puzzle pieces that call out for a place in the big picture. Follow the White Rabbit.
Begin with the anthropic coincidences. The fundamental constants which are feedstock for physics (like the mass of the electron and the speed of light) have very special values, and life would not be possible if they were even a little bit different. These coincidences are so suggestive of a primordial consciousness or “creator” that some in the physics community have postulated gazillions of unobservable universes rather than admit a challenge to their faith in atheism.
Nazca Figures in the desert of Peru, thousands of years old, can only be read from the air. One of many indications that there have been technological civilizations in humanity’s deep past.
Modern day crop circles realize patterns that are as intricate and mathematical as fractals.
Biblical stories that seem to describe space vehicles, and drawings in ancient cultures that look like airplanes and flying saucers.
40,000 Urns and vases, thousands of years old, each carved from a single piece of hard stone with computer precision. This is not possible with today’s technology.
Giant stones in ancient monuments (the Pyramids are just an example) that are larger than any crane could lift today.
Dr John Mack’s considered opinion that people who claim to have been abducted by aliens are sane and credible.
Livestock mutilations imply impossible surgeries. They have been common for decades in the American West, and are acknowledged as mysteries in conventional reporting.
Extensive global trafficking (far more than could be attributed to men with pedophilia disorders) of child slaves for sex and ??
Dozens of pilots and military officers who testify that UFO sightings are an everyday occurrence.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Phoenix, AZ who saw something large hovering in the twilight sky, March, 1997. Governor Symington was one.
Reports by Bob Lazar, David Grusch, and Luis Elizondo that the US has many downed UFO craft, and have reverse engineered them.
The 6” Atacama mummy, with a genome that is 92% human
Fossil skulls with congenitally elongated heads, and cultures that deformed infants’ skulls in apparent imitation of these.
So many reported encounters with ETs in which they have 2 arms, 2 legs, and a head, walking upright — far too human to have evolved independently on a distant planet.
US Navy reports (via NYTimes) of vehicles that travel at thousands of MPH, and stop on a dime.
Reports of nuclear missile facilities that have been shut down by lights hovering overhead.
Reports of underwater craft that similarly temporarily disable US Navy ships.
Video that purports to be a live ET. Many people claim they have seen them. Whitley Strieber’s story is a stand-out.
Video of underground military bases, claiming there are thousands, all over the planet, connected by mag-lev bullet trains.
People who claim to have been to these underground cities.
Suppression of cold fusion and other breakthrough energy technologies.
Suppression in mainstream science of abundant experimental evidence for telepathy and precognition. Dean Radin writes and speaks most engagingly on the subject, without compromising rigor. But if you prefer dry, academic prose, here is Etzel Cardeña.
Globalists who seem intent on bringing down civilization with bioweapons, wars, and false flag attacks. 9/11 is the story that brought this out in the open, and the COVID deception brought it home to every community in the Western world.
The food supply is under attack, Ice Age Farmer video channel is a good source on this topic.
Attacks on infrastructure include the Beirut explosion and the Nordstream pipeline.
Fires in Quebec, California, and Maui are suspicious, especially when viewed as a pattern. They are not attributable to global warming.
Weather is being weaponized, targeting populated areas deliberately, under cover of “this is all because the earth is 1 degree warmer.” Video by Corbett.
The COVID pandemic was an excuse to make scientific research conform to a government-defined “consensus”.
During the COVID years, church attendance plummeted, concert venues and theatres had no customers. Many religious and cultural institutions have not come back to their pre-pandemic popularity because of lingering, weaponized fear.
$21 trillion missing from the Pentagon budget (as of 2018), more than the total of all appropriations that have ever been made for the DoD since 1776.
Comparable (but unauditable) sums went missing from Hamashita’s WW2 stashes of gold in the Philippines, and reportedly were channeled to fund a black budget of the incipient CIA.
What is the story that can weave these narratives together? I believe this is the most interesting question that people of our age might address. The answer may well be crucial for the survival of the human species, but few people are even acknowledging all these pieces in their writings. Bill Cooper was on to some conspiracy theories in the 1980s. John Bockris wrote a compendium of scientific anomalies almost 20 years ago. I credit Jason Jorjani for attempting a coherent synthesis, without endorsing his values or his conclusions. Fred Burks played a crucial role in my education 15 years ago. Jeffrey Mishlove, Graham Hancock, and Robert Schock have each taken on major subsets of these data. Robert Malone seems aware of much that is outside his biochemical background. Charles Eisenstein knows a great deal more than he is talking about publicly. I don’t want to omit Alex Jones; he gets some things wrong (as do I), but he is willing to go where no one else with his audience reach has ventured. He’s back on Twitter.
One story
For a start, here is my crude lurch toward an integrated narrative. —
The story of our universe is the story of Consciousness creating a domain for itself and a playground for its myriad dissociated aspects. A very particular set of scientific laws was needed to make life possible, and the kind of life we know, based on our particular chemistry of nucleotides and proteins, is unique. Maybe the Earth was seeded with life by alien civilizations billions of years ago, and humans were created as a hybrid species several million years ago. Since then, various ET tribes have clashed in their plans for earthlings. Some want to enslave us, and appear to us as gods to be worshiped, or make deals with our leaders, giving them technology in exchange for fealty. Others want to empower humanity and see where we will go on our own. The present era is one in which these forces have come to a head. The enslavers (following Enlil) have superior mechanical technology, and have traded this to a group of humans that have vast underground bases with anti-gravity and zero-point energy technologies. The liberators (following Enki) have superior mental technologies and have been leading our psyches toward emergent transcendence, even as the enslavers are making every effort to damage our nervous systems and poison our cultures so that we do not have the spiritual capacities that would support our transcendence. The fundamental tension that makes life interesting is between Yin and Yang, Right brain and Left brain, Female and Male, cooperation and competition, Satan and Jehovah, Prometheus and Atlas, Enki and Enlil.
Grand challenge
Assembling the puzzle pieces, creating a more comprehensive narrative is a task we can crowd-source. I invite your contributions. We needed this yesterday.
Anomalies, mysteries, conspiracies...
I guess it doesn't directly / obviously fit with your thesis but the existence of dinosaurs which seem to be about an order of magnitude more massive than the maximum supportable by a vertebrate in earth's gravity, is another mind-opening example of total failure of modern science to contemplate reality.
Look at how an elephant moves, then consider what we're asked to believe about these things 10x more massive. It's ludicrous!
Google for "authoritative" explanations and you get nonsense like "they had special heel pads".
It wasn't just dinosaurs either - insects and plants seemed to be orders of magnitude larger. One potential explanation is that the earth has expanded since then (which could explain a bunch of other stuff).
I reserve judgment on some of the details but yep, yep, yep we needed this yesterday. Thank you for your efforts and writings.