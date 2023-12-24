The scientific community is profoundly conservative, and has blinded itself to realities that don’t fit its foundational paradigms. There is also more deliberate corruption of science by monied interests, particularly in the lucrative areas of medicine and energy technology.

Mainstream reporting has increasingly turned a blind eye to subjects that are potentially inimical to government and corporate interests. The Big Lie is most often in unstated assumptions, but direct hit pieces target anyone whose inconvenient truths threaten to overturn the applecart. Gary Webb and Michael Hastings were suicided. Assange and Manning were jailed. Snowden went into hiding. Rogan and Carlson present major problems to the establishment, but have survived to date. Kennedy is the target of desperately venomous hit pieces as his candidacy snowballs. Hundreds of other truth-tellers are suppressed or defamed or shadow-banned. I have personal connections to some.

Maybe there are connections linking the subjects they don’t want us to read about. Maybe it is the same people whose power is protected by our failure to recognize it. Maybe the forces behind all this are not human at all.

There are four major areas that I’m aware of, for which glaring truths are being suppressed.

UFOs and an extraterrestrial presence and the misleading reports on all sides of this question.

Political forces that seem to be tearing apart our traditions of freedom and imposing a police state, with secrecy for the elite and surveillance of the majority.

Relics from the ancient past that point to a lost technological civilization

Powers of the mind that are inconsistent with our understanding of brains and nervous systems.

I speculate that these four mysteries are related. As we expand from reductionist materialism to a more complete and robust basis for 21st century science, we will knit together current events and ancient history into a coherent narrative. Much of what we have known all our lives will appear very different a few years from now, as we have a chance to see them from our new perspective on the other side of the looking glass.

Puzzle pieces

Here are some puzzle pieces that call out for a place in the big picture. Follow the White Rabbit.

Begin with the anthropic coincidences. The fundamental constants which are feedstock for physics (like the mass of the electron and the speed of light) have very special values, and life would not be possible if they were even a little bit different. These coincidences are so suggestive of a primordial consciousness or “creator” that some in the physics community have postulated gazillions of unobservable universes rather than admit a challenge to their faith in atheism.

Nazca Figures in the desert of Peru, thousands of years old, can only be read from the air. One of many indications that there have been technological civilizations in humanity’s deep past.

Modern day crop circles realize patterns that are as intricate and mathematical as fractals. Crop circle in Le Chalet-à-Gobet, Switzerland, from Wikipedia, 2007

Biblical stories that seem to describe space vehicles, and drawings in ancient cultures that look like airplanes and flying saucers.

40,000 Urns and vases, thousands of years old, each carved from a single piece of hard stone with computer precision. This is not possible with today’s technology.

Giant stones in ancient monuments (the Pyramids are just an example) that are larger than any crane could lift today.

1650 ton stone quarried in Lebanon, untold thousands of years ago

The 6” Atacama mummy, with a genome that is 92% human

What is the story that can weave these narratives together? I believe this is the most interesting question that people of our age might address. The answer may well be crucial for the survival of the human species, but few people are even acknowledging all these pieces in their writings. Bill Cooper was on to some conspiracy theories in the 1980s. John Bockris wrote a compendium of scientific anomalies almost 20 years ago. I credit Jason Jorjani for attempting a coherent synthesis, without endorsing his values or his conclusions. Fred Burks played a crucial role in my education 15 years ago. Jeffrey Mishlove, Graham Hancock, and Robert Schock have each taken on major subsets of these data. Robert Malone seems aware of much that is outside his biochemical background. Charles Eisenstein knows a great deal more than he is talking about publicly. I don’t want to omit Alex Jones; he gets some things wrong (as do I), but he is willing to go where no one else with his audience reach has ventured. He’s back on Twitter.

One story

For a start, here is my crude lurch toward an integrated narrative. —

The story of our universe is the story of Consciousness creating a domain for itself and a playground for its myriad dissociated aspects. A very particular set of scientific laws was needed to make life possible, and the kind of life we know, based on our particular chemistry of nucleotides and proteins, is unique. Maybe the Earth was seeded with life by alien civilizations billions of years ago, and humans were created as a hybrid species several million years ago. Since then, various ET tribes have clashed in their plans for earthlings. Some want to enslave us, and appear to us as gods to be worshiped, or make deals with our leaders, giving them technology in exchange for fealty. Others want to empower humanity and see where we will go on our own. The present era is one in which these forces have come to a head. The enslavers (following Enlil) have superior mechanical technology, and have traded this to a group of humans that have vast underground bases with anti-gravity and zero-point energy technologies. The liberators (following Enki) have superior mental technologies and have been leading our psyches toward emergent transcendence, even as the enslavers are making every effort to damage our nervous systems and poison our cultures so that we do not have the spiritual capacities that would support our transcendence. The fundamental tension that makes life interesting is between Yin and Yang, Right brain and Left brain, Female and Male, cooperation and competition, Satan and Jehovah, Prometheus and Atlas, Enki and Enlil.

Grand challenge

Assembling the puzzle pieces, creating a more comprehensive narrative is a task we can crowd-source. I invite your contributions. We needed this yesterday.